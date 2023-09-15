Nationwide, September gas prices are now consistently tracking higher, on average, than they were a year ago, according to AAA data.

Elevated costs for gasoline are showing up in inflation readings, accounting for almost half the increase of inflation in August, according to the Department of Labor.

Experts say there is some hope that gas prices will cool off with the switch over to winter fuel blends. In the summer, a more expensive blend of fuel is distributed to keep emissions down. Midwestern states saw the largest decrease in oil refinery utilization over the last week, meaning residents could be in for slightly higher gas prices in the coming weeks, according to GasBuddy.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of September 15.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.77

– Week change: +$0.03 (+0.9%)

– Year change: +$0.14 (+3.8%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.47

– Week change: +$0.11 (+2.5%)

– Year change: -$0.48 (-9.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.53

#2. Washington: $5.04

#3. Hawaii: $4.81

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.31

#2. Louisiana: $3.41

#3. Alabama: $3.43