Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 27 Orient Avenue in Jamestown for $2,800,000.

Alex Thursby, Sales Associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the Buyer in this transaction. Lila Delman Compass identified neither the seller nor the buyer.

Sited on 1.28 acres, this contemporary, 3,700+ square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and several floor-to-ceiling windows. The property boasts water views, a blue stone patio for outdoor entertaining and well-maintained landscaping.

“The demand for unique properties in RI is strong – my clients were looking for something very specific & this property checked every box,” commented Alex Thursby. “The deal came together with ease for all involved. I couldn’t be happier for my clients.”

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, Lila Delman Compass ranks as the #1 luxury real estate brokerage in Newport County this year, based on both closed $1M+ sales volume and transaction count.*

*Sale rankings and closing price information is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all sales for the period of January 1, 2023 – August 31, 2023. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. **As of 2022, closed sales volume. Source: RealTrends 3/9/23.