Seven Rhode Island-based artists are staying on Rose Island from Monday, September 4 to Saturday, September 9 as part of a new artist residency program launched by the non-profit that manages Rose Island.

The public is encouraged to visit the island on Saturday, September 9 between 12 and 3 PM to see what the artists have been up to. Visitors can purchase tickets to get to the island aboard the Jamestown-Newport Ferry from their hop-on/hop-off stops at Jamestown, Fort Adams, Ann St Pier, or Perotti Park in Newport. The normal landing fees visitors pay to the island have been waived for this day, so only the ferry costs apply.

Visitors can also arrive by paddle-craft and are advised to follow all paddling rules, wear life preservers, and monitor the weather conditions closely for safety.

Once on the island, visitors are able to experience a guided tour of the lighthouse and other historic structures, interact with the artists, and enjoy the island environment by hiking the trails, picnicking, or enjoying the beaches. Rose Island asks all visitors to carry out any trash and recycling they bring on the island.

The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust (RILFH Trust)–a 501c3 nonprofit organization that works to preserve the historic and environmental integrity of Rose Island and maintain and operate the lighthouse for public access–launched this artist residency to encourage Rhode Island artists to work on projects in various media that are uniquely inspired by the environment and history of Rose Island. Over 50 artists applied for the opportunity when the application was opened in February of this year. The 7 artists for 2023 are Aymar Ccopacatty, Whiteley Foster, Matthew Lawrence, Sandy Sorlien, Jason Tranchida, Ava Varszegi, and Alexis Violet.

The 5-night artist residency is sponsored in part by Bank Newport and underwritten by the RILFH Trust. The special visitors’ day on Saturday, September 9 is sponsored by Discover Newport.

About Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust (RILFH Trust)

RILFH Trust has been incorporated as a non-profit based in Newport, RI since the mid-1980’s when the community first came together to restore the lighthouse on Rose Island and preserve the land and historic structures there. Find out more about our work at roseisland.org and connect with us on social media @roseislandnewport on Instagram and Faceook.com/roseisland. lighthouse