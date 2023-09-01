The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding the public that Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4 — marks the last day that state beach facilities, restrooms, and concession stands will be open and staffed with lifeguards, rangers, and restroom attendants. DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation begins cleaning, winterizing, and closing pavilions and restrooms on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

In the off-season, all gates and parking lots remain open except in cases of extreme weather event like hurricanes. Portajohns are available at most locations and will remain as weather conditions allow. With the annual back-to-school exodus of young people who make up DEM’s critical seasonal workforce, DEM’s lifeguard corps is minimally staffed and chair reductions and reduced swimming areas will be in effect at Scarborough North and South, Roger Wheeler, East Matunuck, Charlestown Breachway, East Beach, and Misquamicut state beaches this weekend. For non-surf beaches, guards will be in place at Lincoln Woods State Park and there will be no lifeguards at Goddard State Park on Saturday and Sunday with guards in place on Labor Day. There will be no lifeguards at Pulaski State Park, Fort Adams State Park, and the Burlingame State Park Picnic Area this weekend.



When lifeguards are not on duty, swimmers are responsible for their safety. DEM highly recommends that people of all ages learn to swim, respect the water, and know their swimming limitations. Parental or adult supervision is critical. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children and teenagers should always be supervised while swimming.



DEM will continue to monitor weather and ocean condition impacts from Hurricane Franklin. Beachgoers visiting state beaches this holiday weekend are reminded to exercise caution along shoreline areas due to potential life-threatening rip currents and high surf. Remember to swim only in designated swimming areas near lifeguards and listen to safety announcements. DEM uses a colored flag system to signify ocean conditions at Rhode Island state beaches, which are updated throughout the day as water conditions change. Find the meaning behind the flags at www.riparks.ri.gov/beachsafety.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.