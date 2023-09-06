The United States Coast Guard medevaced a passenger from the cruise ship Carnival Legend 180 nautical miles from Cape Cod on Monday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard; First Coast Guard District command center watchstanders received a report from the Carnival Legend at 6:35 pm that a woman on board the cruise ship was experiencing abdominal pains and had been vomiting throughout the day. The vessel was en route to Greenland from Cape Cod.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HH-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew were launched to assist.

At 10:25 p.m., the aircrew arrived on the scene, and the Jayhawk’s crew safely hoisted the patient and the cruise ship nurse at around 11 p.m.

The patient and nurse were transferred to emergency medical services at 12:05 a.m.

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk flies over cruise ship to prepare for a medical evacuation, September 4, 2023 about 180 nautical miles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Air Station Cape Cod was launched after the cruise ship reported having a passenger on board experiencing abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)

