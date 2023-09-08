Meet your new best friend, Bling – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Available for adoption at Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Bling is a 12-year-old female cat.

“Bling is here to add some sparkle to your palace! This little bijou will embellish your life with her brilliant shine,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “A bauble such as Bling deserves royal treatment as grand as the Crown Jewel that she is! In order to keep her ice from tarnishing, Bling would prefer to remain a solitaire in her new home. If you are looking for a captivating, dazzling, lustrous embellishment to adorn your castle, look no further than darling Bling”!

Bling. Credit: Potter League for Animals

Visit www.potterleague.org or head into their Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown.