The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) announces the start of its annual Art & Writing Contest, a competition in which local students portray their favorite Aquidneck Island vistas. The contest encourages students to create artwork, written essays, and poems that express their appreciation of the Island’s natural beauty. Winners are awarded generous cash prizes and family memberships to ALT. Entrants must live, or attend school, on Aquidneck Island.

The prompt for either art or written entries is the same: “What is your favorite Aquidneck Island vista? Show it as an artwork on paper or describe it in an essay or poem.” Submissions are due no later than noon on Friday, November 17, 2023. Teachers, students, and parents should enter student work via the submission portal on the ALT website. Students who learn at home are welcome to apply. There are first-, second-, and third-prize awards for each of the three age categories: kindergarten–grade 4, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Student prizes range from $50 to $250. Cash grants of $500 are awarded to the schools of the first-place winners, to supplement their environmental education programs. A panel of art judges and a panel of writing judges will determine the winners, who will be recognized at ALT’s Annual Meeting February 1, 2024.

“Aquidneck Island is renowned for its beautiful natural vistas,” said Terry Sullivan, Executive Director at ALT. “This annual contest encourages students to look at the natural beauty surrounding them and express what they see and feel through creative artwork and written pieces. Thanks to the efforts and support of many Aquidneck Islanders, many of these special places have been protected for generations to come.”

The contest is sponsored by the design firm Sixteen on Center. More information may be found on ALT’s website, www.ailt.org/our-work/art-writing-contest/, or by calling ALT at 401-849-2799, ext. 113.