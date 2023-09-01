As summer comes to an end, families go back to their school-year routines, yacht club racing series conclude, and major social events like the music festivals are over until next year. However, boating activity on Rhode Island waters continues to be bustling. In addition to The Newport Classic Yacht Regatta on Sunday, 9/2/23, and the Conanicut Around the Island Race on 9/4/23, Newport welcomes many cruise ships into her port through the end of October.

Whether it is kayaking, sailing, paddleboarding, or motor boating, the beautiful weather will continue to lure boaters out onto the water. The Better Bay Alliance, which launched a new product in May called LIVE CHART, wants to make sure that all boaters are aware of their surroundings, for the organization’s mission is to save lives by promoting safety awareness.

Boaters can easily access LIVECHART, an interactive Google Map of RI waters, on their phones, and get up-to-date information about all on the water activities including specific locations and time of events.

Make LIVE CHART a bookmark on your phone by following these simple steps: Add Live Chart Bookmark to Your iPhone’s or iPad’s Home screen

Step 1: Open the Safari app, and then navigate to Live Chart on the Better Bay Alliance website.

Step 2: Tap the “Share” icon, which looks like a box with an arrow protruding, and then select “Add to Home Screen.”

Step 3: Tap “Add.” The appropriate home screen appears automatically, so you can quickly locate the newly created bookmark.

Add Live Chart Chrome bookmark to the Android home screen

Launch Chrome for Android and open Live Chart on the Better Bay Alliance website. Tap the menu button and tap Add to homescreen.

ABOUT Better Bay Alliance

The Better Bay Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the boating experience on Rhode Island waters by identifying, communicating, and promoting safety, accessibility, and cooperation while sharing our wonderful natural resource. Through collaboration with governmental, corporate, and private stakeholders, the Better Bay Alliance strives to be a resource for all who wish to enjoy Rhode Island waters.