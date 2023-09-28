AARP’s new Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Scorecard finds that more than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, care provided in the United States for older adults and people with disabilities is painfully inadequate. The report finds that major gaps persist in every state, including Rhode Island, especially related to Housing for Older Adults, Home Care Costs and Home Health Aide Supply.

Ranking 12th in the country, Rhode Island has made some progress to improve care options for older adults, including enrollment in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), as well as the availability of Adult Day Services.

“The pandemic reinforced the need to strengthen long-term care for countless loved ones across the country, including here in Rhode Island,” said AARP Rhode Island State Director Catherine Taylor. “AARP’s Scorecard shows that there are many roads to meet the needs of all Rhode Islanders who deserve the very best care, including the 121,000 family caregivers in our state. The overwhelming majority — 87% — of Rhode Islanders age 45+ would prefer to receive care for themselves or loved ones at home with caregiver assistance. Yet, our low rankings in Housing for Older Adults (51st), Home Care Costs (43nd) and Home Health Aide Supply (41st) underscore how difficult it is for them to age the way they choose. It’s time to accelerate our efforts, for the sake of saving more lives.

”In particular, Rhode Island’s dismal ranking for Housing for Older Adults – dead last – points to the urgent need to increase the supply of affordable, accessible housing. We can do that by passing legislation early in 2024 to strengthen homeowners’ ability to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to allow them to age in place, support a family member, or house a caregiver,” Taylor said.

Additional key findings from the report include:

Family Caregiving

· Twelve states, including Rhode Island, have enacted paid family leave laws and 18 states have paid sick day laws, which can be used for caregiving.

· Only six states provide a tax credit for family caregivers’ out-of-pocket expenses. Rhode Island does not provide a tax credit nor is it among the seven states that have statewide laws protecting caregivers from discrimination in the workplace that ensure they are not unfairly treated due to caregiving duties outside of work.

· Dozens of states experienced declines in the number of care choices that help support families managing caregiving. For instance, 16 states, including Rhode Island, had declines of 10% or more in access to home health aides since 2019.

Home and Community-Based Services

· Eleven states, including Rhode Island, had state policies that improve presumptive eligibility for Medicaid HCBS at the time of data collection, making it possible for people to go home to receive care after being in the hospital rather than having to be admitted to a nursing home while their eligibility for Medicaid payments is being determined.

· Many states have large numbers of people with low care needs living in nursing homes, indicating a lack of HCBS access and services. More than 20% of nursing home residents in Rhode Island have low needs, compared to 9% nationally.

Nursing Homes and Institutional Care

· A major workforce crisis exists in nursing home care. Across all states, wages for direct care workers are lower than wages for comparable occupations, with shortfalls ranging from $1.56 to $5.03 per hour. In Rhode Island, wages are $1.79 lower than other entry level jobs.

o Nationally, more than half of nursing staff in nursing homes leave their job within a year (53.9% turnover rate). In Rhode Island, the rate is better than the average, at 49.3%, with Montana, Vermont, and New Mexico experiencing the highest averages in staffing turnover.

o Staffing disparities are a significant challenge. Residents of nursing homes with high admissions of Black residents receive almost 200 fewer hours of care per year compared to residents of nursing homes with high admissions of white residents.

· Nationally, only 22% of nursing home residents live in a facility with a 5-star rating; about 20.2% of Rhode Island residents live in a 5-star facility. Gaps in workforce and equity result in persistent problems in care. For instance, about 10% of nursing home residents nationwide experienced a pressure sore. Pressure sores can be life-threatening as they can lead to bone or joint infections, cancer, and sepsis.

·There is some progress toward innovative and effective alternatives to traditional nursing home models. For instance, 10 states, including Rhode Island, made strides in nursing home innovations, such as by Green House® Nursing Home availability and policies, which includes small facilities, private rooms, and other best practices.

“COVID-19 tested our long-term care systems, and they failed. Now is the time to take the lessons we’ve learned to fix them, for the sake of saving lives,” said Susan Reinhard, Senior Vice President, AARP Public Policy Institute. “AARP’s LTSS Scorecard shows some progress and innovation, but there’s still a long way to go before we have systems that allow people to age well and independently for as long as possible and support the nation’s 48 million family caregivers. It’s also clear some emerging issues deserve more attention – from whether nursing homes are prepared to confront natural disasters, to whether they have plans in place to maintain and grow their workforces.”

Recommendations

Key recommendations from the report and AARP to strengthen support for long-term care and aging at home:

· Prioritizing saving time, money, and increasing support for the 48 million family caregivers, who are the backbone of the long-term care system, providing over $600 billion in unpaid care, such as with paid leave, tax credits, and other mechanisms to address health and financial needs. AARP Rhode Island continues to support the state’s 121,000 family caregivers by advocating for enhancements to the state’s Temporary Caregivers Insurance program.

·Investing in all aspects of Home and Community-Based Care infrastructure, such as increasing support and training for home health aides and home visits, supporting the ability to access and use medical devices and equipment, and updating key Medicaid regulations and payment models.

·Bolstering the nursing home and in-home care workforce, with improved recruitment and training, increasing pay, and expanding the ability of trained nurses, aides, community health workers and other paraprofessionals to take on some aspects of care. States can choose to enact and enforce staffing and related care standards.

·Expanding the use of innovative, effective models for nursing homes can improve both quality of care and quality of life, such as with smaller facilities and private rooms.

· Addressing inequities by investing to close the staggering gaps in access to quality care and facilities and staffing shortages.

· Building multisector plans for aging, coalitions and age-friendly health systems, and consider the wider needs to allow individuals to live independently in homes and communities, such as having affordable and accessible housing and transportation, improved community design, and comprehensive emergency preparedness plans.

· Advancing innovation in cities, counties and states by supporting comprehensive state- and community-wide aging plans and piloting new approaches and programs, like Green House® Nursing Homes and presumptive eligibility, that can then be scaled.

·Ensuring every state in the nation has a sound emergency preparedness plan to support nursing home residents, in particular, in times of crisis – including natural disaster.

The Scorecard includes a series of 50 indicators focused on 1) affordability and access; 2) choice of setting and provider; 3) safety and quality; 4) support for family caregivers; and 5) community integration, using data from a variety of publicly available sources, such as the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, American Community Survey, and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The LTSS Scorecard is a charitable project made possible by a grant from AARP Foundation, with support from The SCAN Foundation, The Commonwealth Fund, and The John A. Hartford Foundation, and has been updated every three years since 2011.

“Every person, regardless of where they live, their race, or their socioeconomic background, deserves long-term care that is accessible, safe, and prioritizes what matters most to them,” said Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation. “The Scorecard shows that there are significant regional and racial disparities in the care a person receives. State policymakers can and should take steps now to close the gap in access to quality care.”

“The LTSS Scorecard indicates progress in some state programs, but opportunities exist for both public and private sectors to enhance LTSS,” said Sarita A. Mohanty, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of The SCAN Foundation. “Most older adults prefer home and community- based care that meets their needs, but it remains financially out of reach for many working-class families, particularly those who are part of the ‘forgotten middle’. TSF is committed to identifying, highlighting, and elevating innovative policies and programs to ensure all older adults can age well in home and community.”

“Equity is an essential component of high-quality health care, and is especially important in LTSS,” said Melinda Abrams, Executive Vice President, Programs, The Commonwealth Fund. “I am thrilled AARP was able to add race and ethnicity data for several indicators. This year and going forward, this new data will shed light on the experiences people of color in LTSS and draw attention to individuals with the greatest need.”

To view the full Scorecard and state-by-state information visit https://ltsschoices.aarp.org/.

State Rankings:

·Tier One: 1: Minnesota; 2: Washington state; 3: District of Columbia; 4: Massachusetts; 5: Colorado.

·Tier Two: 6: New York; 7: Oregon; 8: Hawaii; 9: Vermont; 10: New Jersey; 11:

California; 12: Rhode Island; 13: Connecticut; 14: Maryland; 15: Wisconsin; 16: Maine.

·Tier Three: 17: Delaware; 18: Nebraska; 19: North Dakota; 20: New Mexico; 21:

Pennsylvania; 22: Arizona; 23: Iowa; 24: New Hampshire; 25: Illinois; 26: Alaska; 27:

Indiana; 28: Virginia; 29: Utah; 30: Kansas; 31: Michigan; 32: Ohio; 33: Montana; 34:

Texas; 35: Idaho.

·Tier Four: 36: South Dakota; 37: Arkansas; 38: Missouri; 39: Georgia; 40: Wyoming;

41: North Carolina; 42: Kentucky; 43: Florida: 44: Nevada; 45: Louisiana; 46: Oklahoma.

· Tier Five: 47: Tennessee; 48: Mississippi; 49: South Carolina; 50: Alabama; 51: West Virginia.