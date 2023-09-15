Providence. Peter Joseph Girouard age 70 passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023, after a 4-year courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was the son of Andrew T Girouard and Lucille M. Girouard (McDonald) of Providence, RI.

Peter graduated from LaSalle Academy and then Rhode Island Collage with a degree in business.

Peter will always be remembered for his great sense of humor that kept everyone smiling when in his presence. He had the ability to multi-task like no other. His personal generosity to his family and friends was unwavering. He was always there with his quick wit and able body to help when needed. He was an avid basketball, ping pong and pool player, and we all had many tournaments that spanned over 50 years.

Peter co-founded a successful gift shop called Ambience in Pikeville Kentucky. The stores’ success resulted in opening additional shops in three other Kentucky locations. Also, he was the News Director for East Kentucky Broadcasting in Pikeville where he met many lifelong friends. Peter’s entertaining commentary was a fan favorite of listeners. Peter also ran an Airbnb from his Providence home where he maintained a 5 Star super host rating.

Prior to moving to Pikeville Ky, he was employed by both Colibri and Fielding Manufacturing as customer service manager, both located in Rhode Island.

Peter leaves two children, his son Andrew Girouard of Webb City, MO, and his daughter Alexis Girouard of Joplin MO. He also leaves two brothers, Larry Girouard of Newport Rhode Island, and the late John Girouard (Lauretta) of Coventry Rhode Island. Peter also has five grandchildren: Thacher, Kooper, Alex, Isabella, and Chandler. …. Also, several loving nieces and nephews.

Services for Peter will be private.