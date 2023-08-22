Join Chater Books at the Jane Pickens Theater as they present Joe Posnanski, author of Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments, and The Baseball 100. Joe is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of six books and has been named National Sportswriter of the Year by five different organizations.

Joe will be interviewed by award-winning stand-up comedian and writer Alex Edelman, whose third solo show, Just for Us is currently running on Broadway.

Ticket purchase includes event admission and one signed copy of Why We Love Baseball. Additional signed copies and all of Joe’s backlist titles will be available for sale and personalization at the event.

A love letter to baseball, and the follow-up to last year’s runaway bestseller The Baseball 100.

The Baseball 100 was a must-have look at 100 memorable baseball players. Joe Posnanski’s new book, Why We Love Baseball, is equally essential reading, now about the game’s top 50 moments.

Willie Mays’s catch. Babe Ruth’s called shot. Kirk Gibson’s limping home run.

Moments like these have been described again and again, and in Why We Love Baseball, they are looked at anew, told from unique perspectives. These are moments from the big and famous to the small and private; experienced by players, teammates, and fans; all of them fundamental to the connection fans have with the game they love.

These are fresh tales of legendary moments so powerful they almost feel like myth—takes that go to the heart of why we love the game we do.

Joe Posnanski is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of six books, including The Baseball 100, Paterno, and The Secret of Golf, and has been named National Sportswriter of the Year by five different organizations. He writes at JoePosnanski.com and currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his family.