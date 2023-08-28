Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 288 Spring Street on Block Island for $3,300,000.

Rosemary Tobin & Emma Andy, Sales Associates of Lila Delman Compass’ Block Island Office, represented the Seller, according to Lila Delman Compass. Rosemary Tobin also facilitated for the Buyer in this transaction.

Situated on nearly four waterfront acres, this retro-modern cottage features three bedrooms and two bathrooms across 2,000 square feet of living space. Initially built in 1967, the home has been fully renovated with an inverted floor plan that capitalizes on the water views from the upstairs kitchen, living room, and dining area. Additional highlights include several waterside decks and a custom-designed fire pit area.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, Lila Delman Compass ranks as the #1 real estate brokerage on Block Island this year. Agents of Lila Delman Compass have participated in three out of Block Island’s top five sales year-to-date.*