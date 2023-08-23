The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in September.

Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

One-on-One Tech Help

Tech help is available to everyone, regardless of your skill level. Come with specific questions or we can just chat about what these devices are capable of and how you can better use yours to improve your daily life! You can call 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or visit our website to make an appointment. Can’t make it during the week? Drop-in Saturday, September 2nd, 16th, or 30th, for quick troubleshooting. Drop-in is first-come, first-served. Please check our website for drop-in hours.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are still learning or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Wednesday, September 6th, 6:00-8:00pm

Crafters Circle

Knitters, quilters, and crafters – whatever you make, come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Friday, September 8th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, September 20th, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing Soul of an Octopus by Cy Montgomery. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Saturday, September 9th, 10:00am-12:00pm

Sakonnet Writers Group

This is a drop-in, prompt-driven writing group that supports writers of all levels. Membership is free, open to the public, and is appropriate for writers aged 18 and older. We look forward to sharing stories with you!

Saturday, September 9th, 2:00-3:00pm

Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, a Community Conversation

The University of Rhode Island Department of English presents “A Moveable Feast of Ideas,” an itinerant discussion about books and culture led by English Department faculty, free and open to the public, at locations across Rhode Island. On September 9th, Professor Carolyn Betensky will lead us in a community conversation about Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations. Copies of the book are available for check-out at the Information Desk; however, you do not have to have read the book ahead of time to attend the discussion.

Monday mornings starting September 11th, 10:30-11:30am, Bulgarmarsh Park

Book Walk & Talk

Book Walk & Talk is back for Fall! Meet us by the picnic tables at Bulgarmarsh Park for a leisurely walk around the path and an informal chat about what you’ve been reading and watching lately. This program is weather-dependent. Please check the library’s Facebook page or visit the library’s website to sign up for email updates and cancellations.

Monday, September 11th, 6:00-7:00pm

Crochet Club

Join us in the Teen Room as we learn to crochet! All skill levels welcome! Open to teens and adults. Space is limited; registration is required.

Monday, September 18th, 12:30pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading What the Cat Saw by Carolyn Hart. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Café.

Monday, September 18th, 6:00-7:00pm

YA Book Club for Adults

This month we are meeting at the Tiverton Public Library to discuss the YA book Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo. Open to both adults and teens! Copies of the book will be available at the Tiverton Public Library. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, September 20th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Thursday, September 21st, 1:00-2:00pm, Union Public Library

Union Public Library Book Group

The Union Public Library Book Group will meet on Thursday, September 21st, at 1:00pm for a discussion of Miss Julia Takes Over by Ann B. Ross. All are welcome to join.

Tuesday, September 26th, 3:00-4:00pm

Tech Tuesday: Introduction to Microsoft Word

Tech Tuesdays resume this September. The first class is Introduction to Microsoft Word. In this beginner class you will learn to start a new document and save it to the computer. Learn how to change font size/type, add bullet points, change line spacing and more. There will be time at the end for questions you might have about Microsoft Word. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, September 27th, 6:00-8:00pm

Movie Night: The Book Club: The Next Chapter

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This month, we will watch The Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023; Rated PG-13; 1h, 47min). Follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had.

Friday, September 29th, 3:30-4:30pm

Adult Craft: Autumn Candle Holder

Join us once a month for some fun and creativity! This month, we will turn a wine glass into a beautiful autumn candle holder. Space and materials are limited. Please register to secure your spot.