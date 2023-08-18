This year, Theatre by the Sea marks its 90th anniversary. “That’s a long time for an old building like that to survive,” said Bill Hanney, TBTS’s owner and producer. To celebrate, Hanney and company are presenting a Big Barn Bash.

“I wanted it to be a gala,” said Hanney, “but our general manager (Karen Gail Kessler) said that was too stuffy. So, it’s now the Big Barn Bash.”

The show will feature performers who’ve graced TBTS’s stage over the years. “We originally had Charles Shaughnessy, but he had to back out for actual work.” Shaughnessy, who played Maxwell Sheffield opposite Fran Drescher in “The Nanny,” appeared not too long ago as Henry Higgins in TBTS’s production of “My Fair Lady.”

Join alumni from Theatre By The Sea’s stellar history as they take the stage to celebrate the theatre’s 90th Anniversary. Directed and hosted by TBTS’s Producing Artistic Director, Kevin P. Hill, who has directed and choreographed productions of Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Sister Act, Young Frankenstein, Mary Poppins, Grease, and Hello, Dolly! Image Credit: Theatre By The Sea

The list of performers is a Who’s Who of TBTS alumni:

Michael McGrath (a Tony award winner), who appeared in 19 TBTS shows between 1977 and 1991

Katie Claire McGrath (Michael’s daughter), who made her TBTS debut in “Newsies”

Local favorites Dante Sciarra, Maria Day Hyde, and Stacey Ledoux, all of whom have multiple TBTS credits

Kevin Patrick Martin, Kevin B. McGlynn, and the cast of “Jersey Boys”

A quartet featuring local singers Mike Maino, Bob O’Connell, Jimmy Berger, and Jerry Xavier

That’s just a sample. “We’ve got a lot of alumni, past and present,” said Hanney. Kevin P. Hill, TBTS’ producing artistic manager, who put together the line-up and is currently directing “Jersey Boys,” will host the event. “He put together a pretty good show in an old barn in Matunuck,” said Hanney.

Theater by the Sea has had several owners over the years, with a few dark periods. Hanney purchased the theater in June 2007. At that point, the theater had been closed for five years. “We opened that August with a fully produced show, ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

Hanney is proud of what he and his crew have done with the theater. “We’re always doing something to her,” Hanney said. This year, they’ve reopened Bistro by the Sea and have improved the gazebo area.

“The business is loaded with issues,” said Hanney. “The other day, we had a brown-out. I should probably invest in a generator.” Hanney recalls losing half of the theater’s power for one show of “My Fair Lady.”

“That was with Charles Shaughnessy. The show must go on, so you keep going the old-fashioned way, using your vocal cords.” Hanney firmly believes in that. “People show up, they expect to see a show, so we have to make it happen.”

Hanney says the 2023 season is TBTS’s “highest-grossing season so far.” So, what’s coming next year? “I’m still figuring that out. I haven’t finished it yet.”

Meanwhile, Hanney is looking forward to the Big Barn Bash. “We felt we had to do it,” said Hanney. “It will be lots of fun. And I probably won’t be here for another 90 years. But I’ll likely be here for our 100th anniversary.”

Theatre by the Sea presents the Big Barn Bash on Monday, August 21, at 7:30 PM. For tickets, call 401-782-TKTS or visit www.theatrebythesea.com.