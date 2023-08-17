Aquidneck Singers, a teen and adult women’s chorus on Aquidneck Island established in September 2019, welcomes new singers to join us this fall. Aquidneck Singers is conducted by Elizabeth Woodhouse, the Founder and Artistic Director of the Choral Collective of Newport County, which offers community singing programs across Aquidneck Island (www.newportsings.org). There is no audition required to participate.

The fall session of the Aquidneck Singers will begin on Tuesday, September 12, and will culminate with a winter concert on Saturday, December 9. The chorus meets weekly on Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at Common Fence Point Community Hall located at 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth. The semester fee to join is $20 – $75 per semester. Register at www.newportsings.org/join.

Singers do not need to audition nor have previous choral experience to join the Aquidneck Singers. Aquidneck Singers learn and perform various music, including music from many cultures and in other languages, in diverse styles and from different periods. Rehearsals are fun and engaging and social gatherings are scheduled throughout the year. No matter what your previous musical experience and background, the Aquidneck Singers will allow you to grow and have fun doing it!

All are welcome! If you or someone you know would like to join the group, contact sing@newportsings.org or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join. For more information about the chorus, visit www.newportsings.org.