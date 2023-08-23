Despite the cooler morning temperatures, it’s not quite pumpkin spice season for many Rhode Islanders. Although some locals consider Labor Day weekend to be the end of the summer, fall doesn’t officially arrive until late September, and many warm, summery days are still ahead. If you haven’t done these six things yet this summer, there’s still time!

Sail away on the Block Island Ferry: Although Block Island just had a tough weekend with the fire at the Harborside Inn, things on “The Block” are returning to normal. It’s pretty easy to get a spot on the ferry, with the traditional boat and the high-speed cruiser making several runs daily. The beaches, bars, and restaurants are less crowded, many shops have end-of-the-season sales, and special events like the 46th Annual Run Around the Block are happening through September. Click here for the ferry schedule.

Newport Polo: Still haven’t been to Newport Polo this summer? A full slate of matches is scheduled every Saturday in September. Make an afternoon of it at the polo grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth, with matches beginning at 4PM. Cheer on at America’s first polo club each week as they face rivals including England and South Africa and more. Click here to learn more.

Rhythm, Roots, and good times: The summer music festival season continues over Labor Day Weekend with the annual Rhythm and Roots Festival at Ninigret Park in Charlestown beginning Friday, September 1. Good times are guaranteed with great food, cool vendors, and a strong musical lineup, including Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty, and the Robert Cray Band. Overnight camping tickets are sold out, but regular weekend passes and individual day tickets are still available. Click here for details.

Aquidneck Island Vineyards: Local wineries are as busy as ever as they approach harvest season. Newport Vineyards (along with Taproot Brewing) in Middletown has reds, whites and Rosés to sample ,while Taproot offers beer flights and more. The vineyard hosts special events through the rest of the summer season. Check out the summer music series every Sunday afternoon through September 17. Click here for details.

Free Festival: The PVD Fest is back in Providence this year, with a new date, September 8-10, and a new location, the I95 District Park in Providence. The free festival features great food, over 100 vendors, and music highlights including Mavis Staples, EhShawnee & Chachi Carvalho & the International Players, and a festival within a festival featuring Afrika Nyaga Drum & Dance. Click here for details.

Chachi Carvalho (Photo: James Lastowski)

Festival Season continues: The Pawtucket Arts Festival is an early September highlight with several events are various locations around the city. The ten day event includes the Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, the Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and more. Click here for details.