The Small Business Administration has announced a series of workshops for small businesses that will help business owners with everything from their QuickBooks expertise to helping minority and women-owned businesses become certified to qualify for state contracts.

To register for any of the sessions, visit the SBA’s website at https://www.sba.gov/district/rhode-island.

Many of the SBA’s programs are offered via zoom. Registration for all is required. Some are free, and some come with what is a minor cost. Here’s a list of upcoming sessions for the coming week.

Small Business Basics

Tuesday, August 22 – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The SBA will \take you through the Rhode Island Business Basics resource guide and the Business Assistant, helping you to understand legal and regulatory considerations. The “workshop will cover the difference between business structures, RI corporate taxes, state-level trademarks, professional licensing requirements, and more.



QuickBooks Boot Camp, a multi-session course

Tuesday, August 22, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fees, as described by the SBA: Supporting Communities, $0; Making waves, $10; Disrupting Industries, $30; Lifting Up the World, $50. Here’s how the SBA describes each level:

Supporting Communities: If you are having trouble making ends meet, receiving public assistance or accessing safety net programs, are a resource partner, or feel you could not participate at another level.

If you are having trouble making ends meet, receiving public assistance or accessing safety net programs, are a resource partner, or feel you could not participate at another level. Disrupting Industries: If you are at the formation or start up stage of your business and are starting to make sales, if you are meeting your basic financial needs.

If you are at the formation or start up stage of your business and are starting to make sales, if you are meeting your basic financial needs. Making Waves: If you are at a growth stage of your business, if you are meeting more than your basic financial needs.

Lifting Up The World: If you are in the development or expansion stage of the business, you are meeting more than your basic financial needs.



Grow Your Business Through MBE/WBE Certification

Wednesday, August 23, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Online

Facilitated by Rhode Island Small Business Development Center

SBA Description: How MBE/WBE (Minority Business Enterprise/Women Business Enterprise) certification can help you grow your business. MBE/WBE-certified small business owners who are reaping the benefits can tell the story better! Join an SBA panel discussion featuring three successful MBE-certified entrepreneurs: Gloria Chacon, owner, Green View Tree Service; Javier Brown, owner, 02J Inc.; and Jose Marcano, owner, Jomar Painting, who will explain how MBE/WBE certification has opened doors and helped them expand their businesses.

Rhode Island Trademark Basics

Wednesday, August 23, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Description: Will help understanding options of ways to protect your business brand. This free virtual workshop offers an in-depth look at the Rhode Island trademark program available through the RI Department of State. Learn the difference between the four different types of intellectual property, the difference between state and federal registration, the benefits of registering a trademark, and tips and tricks for filing an application.