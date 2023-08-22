Potter League for Animals is proud to announce its enthusiastic participation in the highly anticipated Clear the Shelters™ national pet adoption event, in partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Greater Good Charities, & The Dodo taking place on Saturday, August 26. This special occasion marks a significant step towards providing loving homes for countless animals, as the Potter League dedicates itself to reducing adoption fees by half for dogs, cats, and small mammals, thereby enabling local families to welcome a new furry member into their lives warmly.



Since its inception in 2015, the resounding success of NBCUniversal’s Clear The Shelters™ campaign has facilitated the transition of over 860,000 pets from shelters to loving homes across the nation. The Potter League for Animals is privileged to stand shoulder to shoulder with this remarkable initiative, reaffirming its commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of both animals and families.

“Our aim is that when Sunday morning arrives, every single animal within the shelter will have found a place to call home. The collaborative dedication of our exceptional staff, tireless volunteers, and the unending generosity from both the community and Hills Pet Nutrition fuels our confidence in turning this vision into a reality.” – Brad Shear, CEO, Potter League for Animals.



What: Potter League for Animals’ participation in the official Clear The Shelters™ event, offering reduced pet adoption fees, half off, to empower families to embrace a new animal companion.

When: Saturday, August 26 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Where: Potter League Animal Care & Adoption Center –87 Oliphant Lane Middletown, RI 02842

Information: Visit CleartheShelters.com to access more information about Clear the Shelters™.

Adoption Tracker: A real-time pet “Adoption Tracker” – posted on CleartheShelters.com – will record the total number of pets that are adopted across all participating markets.

Social: Join us in spreading the word and sharing the joy through social media using the hashtags #CleartheShelters and #potterleaguects23.



This momentous event represents the confluence of compassion and community, reflecting the Potter League for Animals’ steadfast commitment to transforming lives through the magic of pet adoption. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for animals in need, nurturing the bonds that unite families and their four-legged companions.

