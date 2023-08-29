Maureen K. Bailey, beloved wife, mother, and dedicated hospitality career woman, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2023, in her hometown of Newport, RI at the age of 62. Born on March 2, 1961, Maureen was the epitome of a strong, loving, and spirited woman.

Maureen grew up in Newport, where she developed a love for the ocean and the vibrant energy of her coastal community. The daughter of hardworking parents, she learned the value of determination and resilience from an early age, thanks to their service in wartime. Though she did not pursue higher education, Maureen earned her GED and embraced every opportunity that came her way.

For over 15 years, Maureen was a dedicated employee at the Marriott Hotel, where her warmth and infectious personality created lasting connections with both colleagues and patrons. She effortlessly made everyone feel welcome and valued, earning her the reputation as the heart and soul of the establishment.

Outside of her professional life, Maureen enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She cherished lazy afternoons sunbathing in the back yard, finding solace in the warmth of the sun on her face. Her love for shopping was no secret, as she could often be found exploring boutiques and scouting for the perfect additions to her ever-growing wardrobe.

Above all, Maureen treasured her family. She was a devoted wife to her loving husband, Raymond Bailey, and a nurturing mother to her daughters, Samantha Manchester and Amanda Manchester, as well as her sons, Freddie Hicks and Felicia Hicks. Her unconditional love, unwavering support, and infectious laughter will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind, especially her siblings Bertha, Billy, Doreen, and Michael.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Maureen’s life will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home on August 29, 2023, at 12:00 pm. Family and friends are invited to join together to share their memories, stories, and pay tribute to a life well-lived. Following the service, Maureen’s ashes will be respectfully and lovingly cremated at 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Maureen K. Bailey’s legacy will continue to resonate with all who knew her. Her vibrant spirit, genuine kindness, and unwavering love will be fondly remembered and cherished. She leaves behind a beautiful tapestry of memories that will live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones.