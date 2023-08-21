Joseph H. Seibert, reaching 101 years of age, passed away early in the morning of August 9, 2023 at John Clarke Nursing Home, Middletown, RI.

Born July 28, 1922 in Maspeth, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Johanna Seibert.

He had one sister, the late Catherine Seibert Schroeder and was the father-in-law of the late Kerry (Courtenay) Seibert.

Joe grew up in Maspeth, Long Island, NY and soon after high school he enlisted in the Army. He spent two years overseas during WWII and returned home where he began his career in banking.

He met his future wife, the late Florence E. (Adams) Seibert and they married in 1951, they spent 70 wonderful years together.

Joseph is survived by his two children, Joseph (Ken) Seibert and Chrisann F. Furnari.

He also leaves two grandchildren, Thomas Furnari and Andrea Bacchus as well as two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Harrison Bacchus.

Our dad was a loving husband and father, leaving behind many wonderful memories of family times together.

Services for Mr. Seibert will be private.