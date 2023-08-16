Edward Norman Wood



Middletown, RI – Edward Norman Wood, 74, of Portsmouth, RI, died on August 13th, 2023 after a 7-year long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Jeanne (McKenney) Wood for 45 years.



Born in Newark, OH on March 21, 1949, he was the son of the late Edward and Julia (Dobrzyn) Wood. Edward served in Naval Aviation for 8 years, including the Vietnam War. He later worked in Engineering at Electric Boat in Middletown, RI for 31 years. He was a past commander of VFW 5390 in Portsmouth, RI and was a RIIL sports official for many years.



Edward is survived by his wife Jeanne Wood, his daughter Genna (Kenneth) Fernandes of Tiverton, RI, his daughter Breanna Burk of Poth, TX, his son Tylor (Elizabeth) Wood of Portsmouth, RI, his sister Kathy (Rodger) Brown of Thornville, OH, and 10 grandchildren. Edward is predeceased by 1 grandchild and 1 nephew.



A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA in memory of Edward Wood to support cancer research and patient care at dana-farber.org/gift.