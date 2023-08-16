Robert A. Silvestre was born on May 22, 1933, to Pasquale and Rose Silvestre, celebrating his 90th birthday this past spring. A native son of Providence, he graduated from Mount Pleasant High School as an Eagle Scout and a Javelin athlete prior to joining the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. As a cryptologist stationed in Ipswich, England, Bob carried the highest security clearances, transmitting and receiving intelligence information. And, at a time when the United States soccer team was comprised solely of men in the Armed Forces, Bob was recruited to play goalie for the US team as they traveled to many countries, engaging in soccer competitions worldwide.

Bob’s international soccer skills in the goalie net caught the attention of other European teams, earning him an offer to stay in Scotland and play professionally. His heart was anchored back in the U.S. with his family, so he decided to come home to Rhode Island and continue his education. Returning from the war, Bob and Dorothea “Dot” Sullivan were married. Their marriage was blessed with daughters Patricia (Patty) and Lee.

Bob attended and obtained his undergraduate degree in biology and his PhD in aquatic ecology from the University of Rhode Island. Dr. Silvestre was one of the 13 founding faculty members of Rhode Island Junior College (RIJC) in 1964, outfitting science labs in the former Brown and Sharpe factories in downtown Providence on Promenade Street. He started as an instructor of science, mathematics, and pre-technical education and Chairman of the Biology Department. Dr. Silvestre’s professional academic career concluded in 2002 when, upon his retirement, he was named Vice President for Academic Affairs Emeritus at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI). During his 38 years at RIJC/CCRI, Dr. Silvestre served as Chairman of the Biology Department, Dean of Arts and Sciences, Dean of Instruction, and Vice President for Academic Affairs. He is credited with establishing the Associate Degree of Nursing program and established the Dental Hygiene, Radiology, and other Health Science programs. Dr. Silvestre was instrumental in creating the Center for Business and Industrial Training. In addition, he designed the biology and chemistry labs at the Knight Campus, the Flanagan Campus, and the Liston Campus. In 2012, Dr. Silvestre was inducted into the Community College of Rhode Island’s Hall of Fame.

Always fiercely passionate about teaching, Bob was dedicated to offering the best possible college education to the Rhode Island community at an affordable price. In addition, he was committed to having the college stay current with emerging trends, technologies and developing career tracks, and was firm in his belief that the community college should help serve the needs of the surrounding business communities.

Bob served as RIJC’s first baseball and soccer coach. In 1974 he was named New England’s Coach of the Year. In 1995, Bob was inducted into the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

An East Greenwich Yacht Club member from 1981 to 2018, Bob served the Club as Trustee, Information Officer, and chaired every Bylaws Committee constituted between 2003-2017. Bob loved the ocean and competed in the sailing and racing circles for many years until he finally shifted to ocean cruising where he enjoyed travel adventures with Dot and friends on “Puffin’ Along.” He was also an active member and participant at the Newport Yacht Club, the Korean War Veterans Association, VFW Post #406 in Newport, and the Newport Elks Lodge. Bob was a former member of the Salve Regina University’s Circle of Scholars, former longtime member and past president of the Providence Central Lions Club, former board member of the Italian-American Historical Society of Rhode Island, and former Trustee of the CCRI Foundation. He proudly served on the RI Board of Higher Education and had been a member and past president of the New England Technical and Community College Council. While on the council he was instrumental in streamlining NEASC accreditation standards for two-year colleges.

A true Renaissance Man, Bob studied ballroom dancing, Asian cooking, and fruit sculpture. He studied German and Italian languages. After seeing the beautiful American Indian carvings during his studies in Arizona and enjoying his experiences involving the ocean and aquatics, he practiced and perfected his scrimshaw art, producing many beautiful mementos for family including beautiful Nantucket baskets. An avid reader and lifelong learner, he researched Caravaggio in depth and lectured on the painter’s art and life. He was one of the leaders in the Matador Drum and Bugle Corp, proudly playing the French horn as a member of the marching band. He even constructed a beautiful Victorian dollhouse for his only granddaughter, painstakingly decorating it room by room, every detail in place.

Always a competitive athlete, Bob was a dedicated downhill skier and NASTAR racer, organizing trips to the European Alps for those students at CCRI who would not have otherwise had the opportunity to make the trip. He returned home from one trip to the Swiss Alps determined to replicate a full-sized Swiss Alp A-Frame chalet for his family to enjoy. In a couple of years, the family’s A-frame stood on their land in West Ossipee, New Hampshire. Years later, he found a larger home in Madison, New Hampshire so the growing family could continue to gather under one roof. It was there he constructed his miniature Dicken’s village with its railroad, train, and skating pond, reminding the family of the time he lived in England during the war. From bocci ball to golfing, he was always seeking opportunities to experience life.

His love of travel led him to explore places all over the world, taking in culture and history. Whether it was a mountain hike, a dessert excursion, or ocean race – to riverboat trips, European travels, or yacht club cruises – Bob loved exploration, adventure, and learning. He also enjoyed sharing his stories with others. From canyons to mountains to the coastal regions, Bob collected treasures that served as special memories of the beautiful diversity and cultural gifts of our country and world. He spent six summers traversing the US with his family as he studied flora and fauna in the beautiful ecosystems of our country. Bob’s “man cave” in New Hampshire was built to display many of his treasures from all over the world so he and the family could relive meaningful adventures and discoveries.

Bob was passionate about Ecology Action and his in-home learning groups of young people – many of whom became friends. He shared in Friday evening gatherings at Jim Verde’s Candelet Trail (now Verde Vineyards) in the country each week with late night dinners when adult students and young professors came together to break bread and discuss how to make the world a better place. He remained convinced that wonderful things can happen when people of all ages, experiences, backgrounds, and upbringing come together.

Bob is survived by Dot, his beloved wife of 64 years; his daughter, Lee Silvestre and her husband, David Nassaney of Portsmouth, RI; grandchildren Dr. Tarin Nassaney, DMD, Berwick, ME; Stefan Nassaney, Newport, RI; and Manuel D. DaSilva, Jr. and Nikolas DaSilva of Bristol, RI; his sister, Jean Saccoccia; and his niece, Robin Notarianni. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his daughter, Patty.

Bottom line, Bob had faith in humanity and his fellow man, believing that regardless of financial means, culture, generation, ethnicity, or any other dimension of diversity, human beings are all the same at our core. He knew that all people can do amazing things when given a chance and encouragement. He truly liked people and thrived when he could share his stories and find common interests. He never stopped putting himself out into the community. He was often in the community donning his Korean War Veteran hat that served to prompt unexpected introductions and conversations that connected Bob with other people of all circles. In that regard, Bob’s hand was always extended.

His deep belief was most subtly represented by the symbol he wore for decades around his neck. Designed by Isaac Stoltes, the beautiful gold piece – an integration of seven religious symbols – was Bob’s reminder that we are all one; we just take different paths. Alongside, on the chain was a tiny gold dragonfly, a symbol special to his late daughter Patty.

Per Bob’s request, there will be no service and no formal obituary published. He wanted to be remembered for how he lived. He wanted people to love life and, more importantly, love each other. If anyone is looking to extend a gesture of condolence, the family suggests that the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice headquartered in Portsmouth, RI (https://visitingnursehh.org/giving/) that provided tremendous support to Bob and the family, assisting with a graceful end of life passage.