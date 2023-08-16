Barbara Jean Leclerc, 91, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2023, at Atria Aquidneck Place. Born at home in Barrington, NH on August 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (McDonald) Brown. She was the youngest of 7 children and the only one to graduate from High School. She met her husband Donald in a dance club in Rochester, NH. They became engaged a year later where Donald proposed at the Nubble Lighthouse in York Beach, Maine. She and Don and their 6 children would spend each summer vacation at York Beach and would eventually retire there. They were able to purchase a waterfront home on their beloved York Beach where they spent 30 plus years in retirement.

Barbara spent the greater part of her life devoted to being a homemaker and mother. She was a cross between that generation’s Donna Reed and Mary Tyler Moore. Once her children were grown she become a make up representative for Estee Lauder. Barbara loved being outside in nature. She knew the names of all the local wild flowers, plants, and birds and taught them to her children She was an avid power walker clocking in 3 plus miles each day. And she loved to plant flowers. Her container gardens in front of her beach home were admired by all passers-by.

Barbara is survived by her children; Penny (Leclerc) Carrier and her husband Andre Carrier, of Portsmouth, RI, Barbara Leclerc, of Brooklyn, NY, Thomas Leclerc, of Sauk Rapids, MN, Donald Leclerc Jr., of Auburn, ME, Christoper Leclerc and his wife Laura Leclerc, of Greensboro, NC., Grandchildren; Laura Leclerc, Lindsey (Leclerc) Cates, Alexis Leclerc, Kayleigh Leclerc, McKenna Leclerc, Connor Leclerc, Matthew Carrier, Ariel Leclerc, Landon Leclerc, Sofia Leclerc, Zebulon Brimhtet, Stephanie (Dumais) DeWildt, Brady Salo; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Edward Brown; mother, Margaret Brown; spouse, Donald Leclerc; daughter, Kathleen (Leclerc) Dumais, brothers Richard Brown, Robert Brown, and Oscar Brown, and sisters Elizabeth (Brown) Wells, Florence (Brown) Morgan, and Alberta Brown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 6th at 11:00 AM from at St. Christopher’s Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, ME. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the funeral mass from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the York Harbor Inn.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org/site/