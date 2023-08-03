The 52nd annual Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport announced today that it will include a wide variety of new and exciting educational activities for attendees and boating enthusiasts to enjoy. This year’s Show will take place September 14 through 17, 2023, at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport.

New for 2023 is Take the Helm: Your Passport to Confident Cruising series powered by Cruising World. This will be a series of educational and interactive seminars taking place over three days designed to enhance boating knowledge and skills, whether for a seasoned sailor or someone new to the world of boating. Led by expert speakers and centered on engaging topics, the series offerings will be held Thursday, September 14 – Saturday, September 16 at the Newport Marriott.

The series will feature an array of maritime topics pertinent to individuals with diverse backgrounds and on-the-water experience, carefully curated to equip boaters with the necessary skills to embark on adventures confidently and safely while at sea. Topics will include Safety at Sea, Changing Gears: From Sail to Power, Dogs & Boats, The Liveaboard Life, Offshore Cruising Essentials, and many more. For a full selection of course offerings and information on registration and pricing, please visit here. As class sizes are limited, early registration is encouraged. Early Bird pricing for one- and two-day passes are available until August 13th for $99 and $179 respectively.

In addition to the Take the Helm seminar series, special hands-on technical training courses will be offered to boaters of all experience levels on Saturday, September 16th at IYRS School of Technology and Trades (just a 10-minute walk from the Show Site). Led by ABYC expert and Boat of the Year judge Ed Sherman, these fully immersive, half-day courses include Five Things Every Boat Owner Should Know How to Do on Their Diesel Engine and Electrical Systems and Troubleshooting. It is recommended to register in advance online here. Pricing is $99 per person for each course. This purchase does include one admission ticket to the Newport International Boat Show.

Also new for this year, a 3-hour seminar, How to Become a Multihull Owner and Cruiser, sponsored by Multihull Today Magazine, The Multihull Source and Just Catamarans. The seminar will be led by three multihull experts at the Seamen’s Church Institute on Thursday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees will learn about a variety of topics related to multihulls, including how to decide what multihulls to buy, how to fit out a multihull for safety and comfort, and how to gain the skills needed to enjoy the multihull cruising life. The seminar’s experts will also be available to answer questions on any related topic. For more information, registration and pricing details, please visit here. This seminar is priced at $50 per person or $90 per couple.

Also returning to our show is Freedom Boat Club will offer the always popular 90-minute in-water training sessions aimed at powerboaters and designed to help participants become better, safer and more confident on the water. Course offerings include Become a Power Boater, Docking for Beginners and Docking for Intermediate Boaters.

For the sailors, the Narraganset Sailing School will also be offering 120-minute on-the-water classes intended to inspire confidence and promote safety when sailing. Course offerings include Beginner Sailing, Intermediate Sailing, and women-only versions of both classes.

Registrations are required in advance for all in-water courses. For the full schedule of in-water sessions and for more information, please visit here.

“Every year, more and more people become boaters, and they need guidance on best safety practices and hands-on information to gain more confidence and skills,” said Jocelyn Emory, Marketing Director of Newport Exhibition Group. “Through these extensive educational programs, we at the Show are hoping to provide that community an opportunity to learn and tap into resources for both for new boating enthusiasts and for boaters who are looking to sharpen their skills. There’s something for everyone in these course offerings!”

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters. A number of high-profile sponsors are already committed to adding to the experience with special events throughout the days of the Show.



Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 16, 17, and 18: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 19: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Admission tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.



For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.