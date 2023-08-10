Lifespan, the parent company of Newport Hospital, today announced that visitation is being expanded at Newport Hospital.

“Newport Hospital values the importance of family and friends in a patients’ healing process and is changing its visitation policy to allow more visitors and longer visiting hours in many areas of the hospital,” Lifespan says in a press release. “These new visiting hours and guidelines are designed to ensure the comfort and well-being of our patients”.

Newport Hospital’s visitation hours are now as follows:

For the Medical/Surgical, as well as the Birthing Center and ICU, visiting hours are from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

The Vanderbilt Inpatient Unit welcomes visitors from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

The Behavioral Health Unit has specific visiting hours to provide a supportive environment for patients. Visitors are allowed from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and again from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Please note that only one visitor is permitted during each of these designated times.

Number of visitors per patient:

In most adult inpatient areas, two visitors may visit at a time.

In the Behavioral Health Units, two visitors are permitted for the duration of the hospital stay, with one visitor at a time allowed during the designated visitation hours.

At the Birthing Center, one birthing partner is permitted for the patient’s entire hospitalization. Doulas hired by the patient will be considered part of the birthing team. Doulas will be permitted after the patient is admitted, and throughout the labor and recovery period. They will be allowed to provide additional postpartum support to the patient and family between 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Siblings, regardless of age, are also welcome to visit during regular visiting hours.

In the emergency department, two family members or escorts are permitted to accompany the patient.

Lifespan says that Newport Hospital prioritizes the health and safety of its patients and therefore kindly requests that visitors check in and out with visitor services while at the hospital. Visitors who are ill are asked to refrain from visiting.

More information on visiting Newport Hospital can be found here.

