The Rhode Island Foundation is offering $124,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the state’s Black community, particularly organizations that have significant Black representation among their staff and board of directors. The deadline to apply for funding from the Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund is Sept. 8.

“First established in 2007, this fund is one long-standing component of the Rhode Island Foundation’s overall core commitment to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and access in all its activities,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO.

The fund gives priority to equity, education, social justice and economic empowerment of the Black community in three core areas, with a long-term goal of systemic change that improves the lives of Rhode Island’s Black community.

Grants will support community-based organizations that uplift low-income Black Rhode Islanders through programs that create pathways to financial stability and achievement, provide youth development and mentoring opportunities to urban Black youth and support and promote the history, culture and achievements of Blacks in Rhode Island.

“Our aim is to support work that strengthens and empowers this community. We’re targeting organizations that focus on the unique needs of Rhode Island’s Black community, including those nonprofits that have a tradition of serving the community,” said Angie Ankoma, who oversees the program at the Foundation.

Recent local recipients include Sankofa Community Connection, which received to improve the health of children in the city’s North End; and Rhode Island Slave History Medallions, which received $10,000 to continue its work installing plaques commemorating the role of slavery in Rhode Island’s history.

The request for proposals comes during Black Philanthropy Month. In addition to the grant program, the fund also offers scholarship assistance for Black students who are pursuing or advancing a career in health care at an accredited institution and are Rhode Island residents who demonstrate financial need. Scholarship requests can be submitted after Jan. 1, 2024.

Over the years, the fund has awarded more than $1 million in grants and scholarships. Members of the public can support the fund’s work by donating on-line on the Foundation’s website or by contacting Christine Pellegri at cpellegri@rifoundation.org.

Recent work includes awarding nearly $2.2 million to help dismantle the fundamental causes of systemic racism in Rhode Island, awarding nearly $1.2 million to increase the number of teachers of color in urban school districts and creating a capacity-building program to support nonprofits led by Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multi-racial executive directors or other decision-makers within an organization.

The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with generous and visionary donors, the Foundation raised $75 million and awarded $84 million in grants last year. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential. For more information about applying for a Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund grant, visit rifoundation.org.