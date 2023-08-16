The Choral Collective of Newport County today announced that it is welcoming new singers to join its newest chorus, QUORUS, Newport’s first LGBTQIA+ chorus for teens and adults!

“QUORUS (pronounced “KWOHR-uhs”, a “queer chorus”) amplifies and empowers the LGBTQIA+ voices of Newport County and provides a safe and inclusive environment that welcomes singers from all backgrounds, races, and genders”, according to The Choral Collective of Newport County. “QUORUS learns and performs a variety of music, including pop, jazz, and music from all over the world. Singers have the opportunity to explore and develop their unique voice as well as learn skills to become more confident musicians no matter what your previous musical experience”.

QUORUS will be led by Elizabeth Woodhouse, CCNC Founder/Artistic Director, and meets on Mondays from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at the Florence Gray Center, 1 York Street, Newport. The first meeting will be on Monday, September 11. There is no fee to join and no audition is required. Register at www.newportsings.org/join.

If you or someone you know loves to sing and would like to join the group, reach out to sing@newportsings.org or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join. For more information about the chorus, visit www.newportsings.org/quorus.