On behalf of the Middletown Outreach Department, I want to express many thanks to all who made the “Music In The Park” series at Paradise Valley Park a success. The Department of Public Works Director Bob Hanley and staff who supported the events each week, Middletown Police Department for directing traffic and maintaining safety, Operations and Facility Manager Will Cronin, who was integral in the planning stage, the Finance Department, Middletown Prevention Coalition, and to all the volunteers who helped with the set up each week. A huge thank you to the musicians for sharing their talents and providing a relaxing evening in the beautiful park for all to enjoy together. And most importantly, all the residents and guests who made the “Music In The Park” series memorable each Monday night. Moving forward, we plan on hosting more community events for all to enjoy together.

With gratitude,

Lori Turner, Middletown Healthy Communities Coordinator