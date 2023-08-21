Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of ‘Highland Lodge,’ 2 Ninigret Avenue in Watch Hill, for $8,500,000.

According to Lila Delman Compass, Lori Joyal, Associate Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office, represented the Seller and facilitated the buyer in this transaction.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Westerly since Lori Joyal sold 2 Kidds Way for a record-breaking $17,700,000 in October 2022.*

Located within steps of the Village of Watch Hill, this shingle-style home has been thoughtfully maintained throughout history. The property features eight bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms across 5,168 square feet of living space. The inground pool provides a perfect respite after a day at the nearby beaches.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have participated in such a significant sale for my clients and the market as a whole,” commented Lori Joyal. “I pride myself on delivering the highest level of client service and commit to doing right by them each transaction.”

*Sale rankings and closing price information is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all sales for the period of October 31, 2022 – July 21, 2023. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. **As of 2022, closed sales volume. Source: RealTrends 3/9/23.