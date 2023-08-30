Gillette Stadium will host the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster playoff quarterfinals, the first round of the league’s Cash App Playoffs, for the second consecutive year this Monday, Sept. 4.

After hosting the 2022 quarterfinals, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will once again host three single-elimination quarterfinals matchups as teams kick off their quest for the 2023 crown.

The first-round playoff action gets underway as the Redwoods take on the Chaos at 11:45 a.m., followed by the Whipsnakes taking on the defending-champion Waterdogs at 2:20 p.m., and concluding with the Cannons battling the Atlas at 5 p.m. Tickets for these single-elimination showdowns are available at ticketmaster.com. Each ticket grants admission for all three games throughout the day. Parking is included in the event ticket price, with lots opening at 9:30 a.m. and gates opening at 10:30 a.m., before opening faceoff for the first game at 11:45 a.m.

The quarterfinals will be a de facto home game for players from each team, as several have ties to the New England area. Native New Englanders include Cannons defensive midfielder Jeff Trainor (Billerica, Mass.), Chaos defender Jarrod Neumann (Northampton, Mass.), Chaos defender Will Bowen (Cohasset, Mass.), Chaos defensive midfielder Zach Geddes (Winchester, Mass.), Redwoods attack Ryder Garnsey (Wolfeboro, N.H.), Redwoods LSM John Sexton (Sudbury, Mass.) and Waterdogs midfielder Connor Kelly (Easton, Conn.). Several players also competed at the collegiate level in New England, including Atlas attack Dylan Molloy (Brown ’17), Chaos defensive midfielder Ian MacKay (Vermont ’18), Redwoods goalie Jack Kelly (Brown ’16) and Whipsnakes attack Will Manny (UMass ’13).

The winner of each game will advance to the semifinals in Long Island, N.Y. on Sept. 10, with the championship game taking place on Sept. 24 in Philadelphia. The PLL is a tour-based model featuring eight teams and the world’s best lacrosse players. In addition to being full-time employees and receiving health benefits, players get equity stakes in the league – a first in professional sports. As announced earlier this year, the PLL is set to assign its eight lacrosse clubs to home cities in 2024. The league is now considering 26 finalist markets across the U.S., including Boston, and is set to announce the final eight cities set to receive PLL teams in Q4 of this year. For more information about the PLL visit premierlacrosseleague.com.

For additional event details, visit gillettestadium.com/event/premier-lacrosse-league-quarterfinals/.