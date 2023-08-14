The National Weather Service has issued the following Flood Watch for our area;

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

333 PM EDT Mon Aug 14 2023

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts.

* WHEN…From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through noon Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are expected toward daybreak Tuesday into Tuesday morning. A quick 1-2 inches of rain with localized 3 inch amounts are possible. The bulk of this rain may occur in just 2 hours… possibly coinciding with part of the Tuesday morning rush hour. This may result in pockets of significant street flooding particularly in the vulnerable urban centers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

