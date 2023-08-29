Lucy’s Hearth, a beacon of hope for children and families experiencing homelessness, is excited to welcome the Newport community back for the “Fall for Lucy’s Hearth,” our annual fun, cocktail fundraiser taking place this year on Thursday, September 14th, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Newport Wyndham Hotel in Middletown.

Lucy’s Hearth, a 24-hour shelter dedicated to providing comprehensive support for our communities’ children and families experiencing homelessness, has been positively impacting Newport County since 1984. With private efficiency units and a range of wraparound services, Lucy’s Hearth has been instrumental in helping families leave homelessness behind for good.

“We are thrilled to host Fall for Lucy’s Hearth, a special evening which helps 170 RI children and family members each year go from homelessness to independence and self-sustainability,” said Ashley Salemi Tarvis, Director of Lucy’s Hearth. “It’s an opportunity for us to showcase the remarkable achievements that our guests and we have accomplished together and to rally continued support for our vital programs.”

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of unity and compassion, featuring a silent auction with fantastic international vacations, as well as local favorites. Bidding is open NOW – online – through our silent auction platform at: https://fallforlucyshearth.amfundvip.org/#/index

“No child or family should have to sleep in a car or on the street – we can do better,” Salemi Tarvis added. “We invite everyone to join us in this heartwarming event, whether by attending in person, making a donation or participating in our online silent auction to help our children and our families.”

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 14th, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Location: Newport Wyndham Hotel

240 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI 02842

For more information about the event, ticket sales, and online auction, please visit our website at www.lucyshearth.org/fall.