The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association (RIPCA) today announced that between August 16th and September 4th, police departments across Rhode Island are increasing patrols to identify and arrest impaired drivers.

The additional patrols are part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign.

“Across the state, there will be more officers on the road looking for impaired drivers. Unfortunately, we are on track for record traffic fatalities this year and we want to get impaired drivers off our roads before they kill themselves or someone else,” said Kevin Lynch, Chief of Police for Bristol and the President of RIPCA in a statement. “Our departments will also be stepping up our efforts to educate the public using social media and we hope that our efforts will make Rhode Islanders think twice before driving impaired.”

In 2023, there have been 45 traffic-related deaths in Rhode Island. By this date, in 2022, there had been 26 deaths.

Additional reminders:

Make a plan: Designate a sober driver, use rideshare or make a plan to stay overnight.

If you see an erratic driver on the road, call 911.

A DUI is expensive and can cost up to $10,000.



For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/ drunk-driving .