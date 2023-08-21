By Bike Newport

Grab your tickets for an exhilarating summer adventure as Bike Newport presents the 10-Spot Ride on Saturday, August 26th, from 11 am to 4:00 pm.

The 10-Spot Ride features 10 secret Newport destinations that are revealed on the morning of the event and range from quaint private gardens to landmark historical treasures. Riders are assigned a starting spot to begin their day, and then create their own adventures as they customize their route between the spots.

An event guide with maps, addresses, QR codes, and a scavenger hunt make it fun to explore, and volunteers at each Spot welcome riders throughout the day. The distances between spots are not long, making the 10-Spot Ride ideal for riders of all levels. To enhance the event’s environmental sustainability, participants will receive a commemorative cup and bamboo flatware to use throughout the day.

At each stop, riders are treated to delicious small bites and mocktails donated by bike-friendly local restaurants, and live musicians at every Spot add to the perfect Newport summer vibe.

Tickets can be purchased while they last on Bike Newport’s website. Many ticketholders are returning riders from prior 10-Spot Rides, and lots of riders assemble groups of friends and family to share a common starting spot and the day’s experience together.

Bike Newport’s founder and Executive Director Bari Freeman shared: “We love how many people return year after year to experience the new lineup of locations, tastes, and sounds – it really is a summer highlight! We couldn’t be more grateful to the hosts, restaurants and musicians who create this incredible bicycle adventure. And this year may be the best 10 Spot yet!”

Originally developed during the pandemic as a creatively safe social event, the 10-Spot Ride continues to grow each year and is now Bike Newport’s principal annual fundraiser. Patron-level tickets are available that support enhanced support for Bike Newport’s programs. https://bikenewportri.org/10- spot-2023/

“BankNewport is committed to creating a positive impact for all in the communities we serve”, said Jack Murphy, President and CEO of 10-Spot Sponsor BankNewport. “Bike Newport’s 10-Spot Ride celebrates the timeless joy of discovering unique places on a bicycle, and BankNewport is proud to once again sponsor this unique summer event.”

About Bike Newport: Bike Newport is an effective advocate for making bicycling accessible and welcoming for all people, ensuring our streets become safer places to walk and ride, and building bike culture. We are a force for democratizing transportation and putting people first with innovative infrastructure planning. We’re promoting healthier and more climate-friendly living, reducing congestion on our streets, and helping people daily to discover (and re-discover) the joy of riding a bike.