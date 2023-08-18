Beach Road Weekend, presented by the Black Dog, has announced the schedule for the 2023 festival.

Headlined by Grammy winners Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges, the three-day music celebration on Martha’s Vineyard will feature nearly two dozen of the top bands touring the country today. Beach vibes return to Veteran’s Memorial Park on beautiful Martha’s Vineyard August 25 – 27. Single-day and three-day passes are on sale now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Schedule:

Beach Road Weekend, presented by The Black Dog, will run from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM each day on the Vineyard. Artists perform on side-by-side stages so the music never stops. The excitement begins Friday as Maggie Rose kicks things off on the Vineyard Wind Stage at noon. At 12:45 PM, John Hiatt opens up the MVY Radio stage. Kevin Morby will perform form 1:30 – 2:15, followed by Mary Chapin Carpenter from 2:15 – 3:15. Festival favorite Caamp will be on the Vineyard Wind stage at 3:15 followed by the Head and the Heart from 4:15 – 5:15. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith will perform from 5:15 – 6:30 followed by two-time Grammy winner Bon Iver headline Friday night from the MVY Radio stage from 6:30 – 8:00.

Saturday will begin with Massachusetts-based Neighbor kicking things off at noon before Twiddle (12:45 – 1:30), Cory Wong (1:30 – 2:30) and St. Paul and the Broken Bones (2:15 – 3:15). Sammy Rae and the Friends (3:15 – 4:15) will be back for 2023 after rain washed out their set in 2022. Saturday will continue with Gary Clark Jr. (4:15 – 5:15), Dispatch (5:15 – 6:30) and finally Mumford and Sons (6:30 – 8:00) will wrap up the day.

The festival’s final day will begin with Cape Cod’s Crooked Coast at noon. Gregory Porter will play from 1:00 – 2:00 followed by Alvvays (2:00 – 3:00), Dinosaur Jr. (3:00 – 4:00) and Regina Spektor (4:00 – 5:15). Japanese Breakfast takes over the Vineyard Wind stage at 5:15 before Leon Bridges rounds out the festival from 6:30 – 8:00.

A series of local bands will also perform each night following the headlining act. The music then heads over to the Loft in Oak Bluffs St. Paul and the Broken Bones wrap up Friday night and Neighbor close out Saturday. Tickets for the after shows are available now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Festival Food:

This year’s festival will feature island favorites mixed with an eclectic palate of treats from across the country. Martha’s Vineyard staples like Mad Martha’s, Cottage City Oysters, Waterside Market, Santoro Hospitality, and Back Door Donuts will be joined by Ahli Baba’s, Solar Cafe, The Sausage Guy, Umami Bites, and Uncle Phil’s Organic Popcorn. Guests can also leave and re-enter the festival throughout the day, allowing them to sample the incredible restaurants that call the Vineyard home.

New & Improved Shuttles & Water Taxis:

Beach Road Weekend, presented by the Black Dog, will take the hassle out of transportation with the improved shuttle and water taxi system. Guests can purchase three-day shuttle passes that provide transportation to and from the festival. The shuttles will run on three routes around the island. This year, added buses and increased stops at popular locations will mean faster and more convenient service for guests. The water taxi service provides guests with a guaranteed spot on a boat back to the mainland following the festival each night. Service begins 30 minutes after the final performance so music lovers never need to miss a single note. Both shuttle passes and water taxi tickets are available now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Tickets:

Fans can select between General Admission, Sandbar, and Beach Club ticket options this year. All ticket options include incredible views of two massive side-by-side stages, ensuring the music never stops. The new Sandbar option has front-row access, a dedicated full-service bar, climate-controlled bathrooms, phone charging stations and more. The improved Beach Club packages include everything in the Sandbar and special drink options, access to the adjacent Skydeck viewing platforms, upgraded seating and complimentary daily tasting menus from some of the Vineyard’s best chefs, and some of the stage’s best views. The Center and Mezzanine Skydeck options offer the best views of the festival, private bar service and special culinary offerings. Three-day packages and single day tickets are available now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Beach Road Weekend is produced by Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation, an island based non-profit organization set up to support and enhance the recreation, cultural and entertainment landscape on Martha’s Vineyard. The 501-c3 is dedicated to expanding music and arts programs in area schools, providing local artists with paying work, and investing in area parks and cultural organizations.

The Black Dog presents Beach Road Weekend with additional support from Vineyard Wind, MVY Radio, Gray Whale Gin, Josh Cellars, Fisher’s Island Lemonade, New Belgium Brewing, Voodoo Ranger, Sojourn Pottery, LaCroix Sparkling Water, Deep Eddy Vodka, Blade and Bow, Windy Village, Dillon’s Gin Cocktail, Truly Hard Seltzer and Open Water, Jaguar, Land Rover.

Beach Road Weekend 2023

Friday, August 25th – Sunday, August 27th

Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven, MA

Additional information available online at www.beachroadweekend.com