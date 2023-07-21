The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

July 23 – 29, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 7/24 and 7/28- 6 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Eastbound and Westbound Right Lane Closures- 7/27- 7 am to 3 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

July 22 – 28, 2023

Travel Advisories

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95, from Atwells Ave. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

I-95, at Exit 37 B/C interchange, various on/off ramps closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for drainage/electrical work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: West Exchange St., from Sabin St. to Fox Place, road closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through mid-July 2023.

East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane and on ramp closed for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Gano St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Overnight

Cumberland: I-295 North and South, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

East Providence: I-195, from Exit 2A to Exit 2B, and at the intersection of Warren Ave. to approximately 100 feet after the Pawtucket Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge painting, Sun- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Exeter: I-95 North and South, over the Ten Rod Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Hopkinton/Richmond: I-95 North and South, from Conn. line to Exit 9, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for paving/drainage work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m. Please note, on ramp closed for Exit 18 Thurs. night. Follow signed detours.

Lincoln/Smithfield/Johnston: I-295 North and South, from Exit 12 A and B to Exit 9 A-B-C, right lane/on and off ramps closed in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling/paving, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 33 to Exit 35, and I-95 South, from Exit 35 to Exit 34, various lane closures for utility work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 11 p.m.-5 a.m.: Sun. night (two left lanes on I-95 North); Mon. night (two left lanes on I-95 South); Tues. night (two right lanes on I-95 South); Wed. night (right lane on I-95 South)

Weekday

Providence/Cranston: I-95 North and South, over the Wellington Ave. and Elmwood Ave. bridges, right lane closures in a moving a moving operation for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence/East Providence: I-195 East and West, from South Main St. to Taunton Ave., partial right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Warwick/West Warwick/East Greenwich/West Greenwich: I-95 North and South, from Exit 18 to Exit 24, and from Rte. 4 to Cowesett Rd., various shoulder closures for survey work, Tues., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 South, from 146A to Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for barrier installation, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, from Rte. 146A to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at the Spring Brook Bridge, alternating lane closures to set up a new lane shift, Fri. night (July 21), 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Please note: upon completion, all traffic will shift to the left.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South at Spring Brook Bridge, various lane closures for road/bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-295, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), rolling roadblocks for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A (Rte. 37) to Phenix Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overlook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the Union Ave. off-ramp, ramp narrowing for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 North, from Broadway to Tobey St., behind barrier construction, Mon.-Sat (July 29), 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Weekend

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, before and after the Breakneck Hill Rd Bridge, alternating lane closures for new traffic pattern, Fri., and Sat. nights (July 28 and 29), 9 p.m.- 10 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 146 North, from Charles St. on ramp to the Rte.146 interchange passed the Hawkins St. Bridge overpass, left lane shift with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Fri. night (July 28), 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from Exit 1C to Exit 2A, various lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. (left lane) and Thurs. nights (right lane), 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Cranston: Rte. 10 South, at Exit 2 (Cranston St.) off-ramp and after, alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon., night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, from Exit 4 to Exit 7, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, before and after the Breakneck Hill Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs., nights 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note: upon completion of the work, the existing lane split will be removed and all lanes will shift to the left through the end of Sept.

Weekday

Johnston: Rte. 6 East, under the Hartford Ave. Bridge, on-ramp will be narrowed for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146A North and South, from Hanton Rd. to Sayles Hill Rd., various shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angel St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St.), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Pawtucket: Pleasant St., under the Pawtucket River Bridge, alternating one-way traffic, with street parking restricted for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Middle Hwy. at Lincoln Ave., and Pawtucket Ave., from Waterman Ave. to #2000, various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Lane shift in place for Admiral Kalbfus Rd. from JT Connell Roundabout to Malbone Rd. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be frequently navigating in and out of the work zone.

Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Rd. and Malbone Rd.

Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport is going straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Rd., or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport are turning right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport are using the roundabout and heading south on JT Connell Highway to go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown Newport.

Newport: Occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping operations or electrical work weekdays throughout the project area.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main to Green End Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Portsmouth: Rte. 138 (East Main Rd.), at Linden Lane, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Burrillville: Wallum Lake Rd., at and just past Buck Hill Rd., alternating one-way traffic for paving, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Road work will continue on various portions of Buck Hill Rd., Mon.-Wed. nights from 8 p.m.-6 a.m., weather permitting.

Cumberland: Rte. 123 (Broad St.), from Pleasant St. to Elizabeth St., southbound traffic detoured with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for paving, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Foster: Moosup Valley Rd., at Old Plainfield Pke., alternating one-way traffic in a moving operation for paving, Thurs. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Broad St., from Meeting St. to Forest Ave., alternating one-way traffic, shoulder closures, driveways/walkways blocked and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for construction, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Overnight

Exeter: Rte. 165, from the Conn. line to Rte. 3, alternating one-way traffic in a moving operation for construction, Tues. and Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/ Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., before and after Kings Factory Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hopkinton: Mechanic St./Switch Rd., under I-95, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

North Kingstown: Rte. 102 (Phillips St.) at the intersection of Brown St. and Boston Neck Rd., various shoulder closures for survey work, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Richmond: Rte. 138 East and West, approximately 250 feet west of Rte. 138 and Richmond Town House Rd. intersection, right lane closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Richmond/Charlestown/Narragansett: Rte. 2, from Heaton Orchard Rd. in Richmond to New Biscuit City Rd. in Charlestown, and Rte. 1A, from South Ferry Rd. to Conanicus Rd. in Narragansett, various shoulder closures for milling/striping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

West Bay

Weekday

Coventry: Rte. 118, from Stuart Dr. to Hill Farm Rd., alternating one way traffic for construction, Mon., 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Coventry: Rte. 115, within a quarter mile of Harris St., alternating one way traffic for construction, Mon., 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 1 North and South, from Delaware Ave. to Maple St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 33 West, from Tollgate Rd. to Newell St., right lane closed for drainage work, Mon. and Tues., 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 33 East, from Tollgate Rd. to Newell St., road closed all merging traffic to use West turning lane for new traffic pattern, Wed. and Thurs., 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

West Warwick:: Rte. 115, from Pike St. to Bridge St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.