203 Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown is a remarkable 2019 contemporary home located in Easton’s Point. With its west-facing sunset views and two spacious top-level decks, this property offers an extraordinary coastal living experience. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,880 square feet of living space, this stunning residence is currently available for sale at $2,850,000.

Highlights of the property include a contemporary design with stunning sunset views, two oversized top-level decks for outdoor enjoyment, an open floor plan and ample windows for natural light, Central Air, and a thoughtfully designed interior layout for comfort and style. Located in the desirable Easton’s Point neighborhood and nestled between First and Second Beach, this seaside escape is ready for its next owner.

This home presents an exceptional opportunity to own a new build retreat in one of Middletown’s most sought-after neighborhoods. With breathtaking views, spacious living space, and premium features, this home offers a luxury lifestyle in a coastal setting.

