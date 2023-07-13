203 Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown is a remarkable 2019 contemporary home located in Easton’s Point. With its west-facing sunset views and two spacious top-level decks, this property offers an extraordinary coastal living experience. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,880 square feet of living space, this stunning residence is currently available for sale at $2,850,000.  

Highlights of the property include a contemporary design with stunning sunset views, two oversized top-level decks for outdoor enjoyment, an open floor plan and ample windows for natural light, Central Air, and a thoughtfully designed interior layout for comfort and style. Located in the desirable Easton’s Point neighborhood and nestled between First and Second Beach, this seaside escape is ready for its next owner.

This home presents an exceptional opportunity to own a new build retreat in one of Middletown’s most sought-after neighborhoods. With breathtaking views, spacious living space, and premium features, this home offers a luxury lifestyle in a coastal setting.  

For a link to the listing, please click here

For more information on this property or to schedule a showing, don’t hesitate to contact Tyler Bernadyn by phone at 401-241-1851 or by email at tylerb@remaxnewportri.com.  

The listing is represented by Paul Leys of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission

Popular Stories on WUN

The Latest Stories on WUN

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. Tyler is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients and prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate. His business is built on a foundation of trust and communication.

Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible. In order to best serve his clients interests, he also has deep rooted relationships with a collection of local builders, contractors and technicians to ensure that every property need is covered by a qualified professional.

A leading member of the Fitzpatrick Team, the #1 real estate team in Newport County and #1 RE/MAX Team in Rhode Island, Tyler ranks amongst the top producing agents and closed 2022 with over $25 million dollars in individual sales. He is on the Board of Directors for the Newport County Board of Realtors and is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. When he's not working, he's planning his next project, enjoying time on the water or the golf course, and spending time with his dogs - Red and Freya.