Jean (Ianscoli) Mrozowski, formerly of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully at 96 years of age. Jean was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Dominec and Justine Ianscoli, the youngest of their 8 children. She often shared wonderful memories of her childhood which although not rich in material goods, was rich in love and family. These early lessons carried through her entire life and were the base for her primary belief that family mattered most of all.

Jean found her way to Newport with her husband Stephen Mrozowski (who predeceased her in 1983) when his Naval career transferred them to the Newport Naval Base. Together they raised their three children who survive her. Their family legacy continues to live on through their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Jean is survived by her son Harry Mrozowski and his wife Cheryl Girr Mrozowski and their son Brett; her son Stephen Mrozowski and his wife Anne Lang Mrozowski, their sons Sam and Peter along with Sam’s wife Anna Thompson and their sons Julius and Gresham; her daughter Linda Mrozowski and life partner Jim Souza, her children Allison Tisch Stokes and her husband Stephen Stokes and Maggie Tisch Palladino and her husband Jason Palladino and their son Harrison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 10:00am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will be private.

In recognition of her lifelong love of reading, please consider donations in her memory to the Portsmouth Free Public Library, 2658 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

