Christopher J. Wood, a lifetime resident of Tiverton, RI, passed away in his home on July 14, 2023, with his wife by his side. He was 57 years old.
Born in Fall River, MA, Chris was the son of the late Grant W. Wood and Patricia A. Coffey.
Chris leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Aileen Rocheleau, and their two sons, Jacob P. Wood and Thomas P. Wood, all of whom reside in Tiverton. He is also survived by his sister, Anne [David] Goldman, his niece Emily of Warwick, and his sister-in-law, Carolyn [Thomas] Feeney, and his niece Katie of Lowell, MA. Chris will be greatly missed by his beloved yet spoiled dogs, Bear and Kody, who supported him throughout his health struggles. Many in North Tiverton would stop to chat and wave to Chris and the dogs during their daily walks. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, cousins, and dear friends. Chris was everyone’s best friend, all of whom held a special place in his heart.
For 22 years, Chris worked at Allied Floor Covering in Tiverton and will be missed by his work family and customers.
Those that knew Chris know he loved all sports but baseball held a special place in his heart, and he actively participated in the sport until his early 50s. Although Chris played on many teams throughout his life, he most enjoyed the 20+ years playing in the Sunset League and then going on to co-found and coach the Mudville Nine. Chris also volunteered with Little League in Tiverton, positively influencing the young players he mentored.
One of Christopher’s greatest joys in life was visiting the Florida Keys, Cape Cod, and Disney World with his family. Those moments brought him immense happiness, and he treasured them dearly.
Visiting Hours will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Connors Funeral Home at 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth from 10 am-1 pm.
Donations in Christopher’s memory may be made to The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, PO Box 1912, East Greenwich, RI 02818, www.salgi.org. This foundation holds significance as Christopher battled esophageal cancer, and supporting their research efforts would be a meaningful tribute to his life.
