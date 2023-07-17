Christopher J. Wood, a lifetime resident of Tiverton, RI, passed away in his home on July 14, 2023, with his wife by his side. He was 57 years old.

Born in Fall River, MA, Chris was the son of the late Grant W. Wood and Patricia A. Coffey.

Chris leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Aileen Rocheleau, and their two sons, Jacob P. Wood and Thomas P. Wood, all of whom reside in Tiverton. He is also survived by his sister, Anne [David] Goldman, his niece Emily of Warwick, and his sister-in-law, Carolyn [Thomas] Feeney, and his niece Katie of Lowell, MA. Chris will be greatly missed by his beloved yet spoiled dogs, Bear and Kody, who supported him throughout his health struggles. Many in North Tiverton would stop to chat and wave to Chris and the dogs during their daily walks. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, cousins, and dear friends. Chris was everyone’s best friend, all of whom held a special place in his heart.

For 22 years, Chris worked at Allied Floor Covering in Tiverton and will be missed by his work family and customers.

Those that knew Chris know he loved all sports but baseball held a special place in his heart, and he actively participated in the sport until his early 50s. Although Chris played on many teams throughout his life, he most enjoyed the 20+ years playing in the Sunset League and then going on to co-found and coach the Mudville Nine. Chris also volunteered with Little League in Tiverton, positively influencing the young players he mentored.

One of Christopher’s greatest joys in life was visiting the Florida Keys, Cape Cod, and Disney World with his family. Those moments brought him immense happiness, and he treasured them dearly.

Visiting Hours will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Connors Funeral Home at 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth from 10 am-1 pm.

Donations in Christopher’s memory may be made to The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, PO Box 1912, East Greenwich, RI 02818, www.salgi.org. This foundation holds significance as Christopher battled esophageal cancer, and supporting their research efforts would be a meaningful tribute to his life.

More local obituaries Obituary: Irene A. Johnson Irene A. (Flynn) Johnson Portsmouth, RI -Irene A. (Flynn) Johnson, 92, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on July 8, 2023. She was the wife of Raymond J. Johnson, her loving and devoted husband. Born in Brookline, MA on January 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Delia (Duggan) Flynn, who both… Obituary: Ryan Patrick McDonough Ryan Patrick McDonough, 40, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died unexpectedly on July 12, 2023. Born in Newport, RI on July 16, 1982, he was the son of Joanne (Burgess) McDonough and the late Patrick “Mac” McDonough. Ryan was a 2000 graduate of Middletown High School and continued his education at URI, graduating with a Masters… Obituary: Edna Mae Wells Edna M. Wells, 87, of Newport, Rhode Island transitioned into the arms of our Lord and Savior on July 13, 2023. She was formerly married to the late Billy Wells, and the late John C. Nelson, Sr. who was her best friend and the father of her seven children. Born in Newport, Rhode Island on… Obituary: Anne M. Lewis Mrs. Anne M. Lewis, 92, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 11, 2023; she passed away peacefully at home. Anne Lewis was born on October 24, 1930, in Warwick, RI to Giovanni (John) and Luisa (DiCarlo) Padula. Anne was the wife of the late Ralph T. Lewis,… Obituary: Julian Francis Peckham III Julian Francis Peckham III (Jay), 67, of Middletown, RI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was born on October 4, 1955, in Newport, RI., and was predeceased by his parents, Julian F. Peckham, Jr. (Dede) and Jean Macdonald Peckham. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Robin Garforth Peckham,… Load more posts Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.