By Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

To 14-month-old Wyatt Brooks, it’s a colorful storybook that can possibly double as a snack, as he nibbles on a corner. To his parents Jeff Brooks and Marina Perea Brooks, it’s the start of a relationship that will deliver books each month to their son. To Judy Hall, coordinator of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, the copy of The Little Engine that Could is a major milestone.

Wyatt Brooks is the 3,000th child enrolled in the program since its launch in April, 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library places books into the hands and hearts of children all over the world, from birth to age 5, by sending a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month, right to their door. All Newport County children under 5 are eligible for the program. The Imagination Library at the MLK Community Center is unique in that is fully underwritten by Bazarsky Family Foundation. “Many MLK programs help people with low incomes but the Imagination Library is different. It’s about getting books to kids, period. Parents and families never pay for Imagination Library books; the costs of the program are always paid by the affiliate organization. Our program is unique among Imagination Libraries,” explains Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the MLK. “Because of the Bazarsky Family Foundation’s generosity, the Center doesn’t pay any of the costs to buy the books and administer the program.”

Jeff, a realtor with Hogan Associates, and Marina, a financial analyst at SEACORP, had discussed registering Wyatt for a while. “After Wyatt was born, Matt Hadfield brought it up to me. He told me that all his kids were enrolled in the program,” says Jeff. “We just got around to it now. Marina and I were surprised to learn that Wyatt is the 3,000th kid!”

Reading is part of Wyatt’s day. “We read in the morning, and in the evening as part of his bedtime routine” says Marina. “He loves The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. Reading is a special time for Wyatt, and for me and Jeff, too. As he gets older, it’s going to be great seeing him get excited about books coming just for him in the mail each month and starting to read along with us.”

Children receive books monthly from birth until their fifth birthday before aging out of the program. “We had no idea that many kids were enrolled,” Jeff continued. “That’s over 20,000 books a year!”

Dolly Parton created the nonprofit Imagination Library in 1995. Her father was the inspiration for the program: “He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams,” Parton wrote.

“Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission.” Since its founding, the Imagination Library has sent over 211,000,000 books to children worldwide.

“When I was thinking of launching this program, I knew I wanted to partner with the MLK”, says Carol Bazarsky, Trustee of Bazarsky Family Foundation. “I am so excited that 3,000 Newport County kids have joined the Imagination Library. We think the eligible pool of Newport County children is a little more than 4,000. So, we have 75% now registered. Our goal is 100%. Who knows, maybe Dolly herself will visit when we get there!”

“Talking to families and helping them get books each month for their little one is the very best part of my job,” says Judy. “I’ve met military families stationed here for a few years, families who have just moved to the area, families from every town in the County.” Registration for the Imagination Library is free, quick, and simple. To register, email Judy Hall at imaginationlibrary@mlkccenter.org or call 401.924.4252.