Thanks to all who biked to the Folk Festival this past weekend, and to all who supported the sea of cyclists. At 1600/day, the Newport Folk Fest appears to have the highest percentage of festival-goers arriving by bicycle of any American music festival.

The number of bicyclists has climbed steadily since organized bike routing and parking was first introduced by Bike Newport in 2012. Collaborating with the Newport Festival Foundation and the Newport Police Department makes it possible to plan for the throngs on bikes who arrive from near and far – and for the safest possible road management given these numbers and the absence of bike lanes citywide.

photo credit: Richard Starry for Bike Newport

HUGE thanks to the Festivals Foundation and our Police Department, to Newport Public Schools and the Newport County YMCA for providing “Park & Bike” lots, to our Bike Parking sponsor 11th Hour Racing, and to our dozens of awesome volunteers who help make biking to the Festivals the amazing, fun, economical, independent, and carbon-reducing experience it is!

Whether riding or managing the riders, 1600 bikes/day is challenging – to say the least – when on the road with cars, and without bike infrastructure. Everyone will be far safer when we have proper infrastructure for bicyclists to use and follow – all beautifully framed in Newport’s new Transportation Management Plan. Riding the ever-popular Ocean Loop will be safer and more enjoyable year round when that part of the plan is implemented. Getting to school, work, shopping, dining, and events by bicycle will be easier and safer when we have bicycle infrastructure. People love to ride bikes in Newport. It’s our time to welcome biking and make it possible for everyone to be safer in Newport.

The Folkies set a high bar with their record-breaking numbers. How many Cool Cats on Bikes will we see at Jazz Fest next week? That’s to be seen – and Bike Newport will be there to greet them!

Ride safe and ride happy,

Bari Freeman, Executive Director of Bike Newport

On behalf of the Board, Staff and Volunteers