Newport, R.I. – The Newport Gulls fell to the Sanford Mainers 5-3 on Friday night at Cardines Field.

The Gulls pounced on the Mainers early as they scored a run in the first inning. Anthony Donofrio (University of North Carolina) began the frame with a single. After a stolen base, Donofrio came around to score on an RBI groundout by Trent Farquhar (Michigan State University) to give the Gulls a 1-0 lead.

Newport would carry the lead into the fifth inning when Sanford’s offense came alive. The Mainers scored four runs on just one hit. The only hit of the inning was off the bat of Matthew Polk who tripled to score three runs. Polk’s hit came after a bases loaded walk that was drawn by Cal Hewitt.Thanks to the big inning, Sanford led 4-1.

The Gulls inched closer in the 7th as Tyler Hare (Georgia Tech University) scored on a balk by Seamus Barrett. That was the only run to cross the plate in the inning.

The Mainers got that run right back in the eighth on a solo home run by Hewitt, his third home run of the season. The Mainers’ lead was back to three runs.

Newport did not go down without a fight. In the ninth, Hare led off the home half of the inning with a double. A couple batters later, Slate Alford (University of Georgia) lined a double off the wall which scored Hare and pulled the Gulls within two runs. Unfortunately for Newport, that would be all the scoring they would get. The Mainers held on for a 5-3 victory.

Kevin Seitter (Quinnipiac University) started the game and went five strong innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out nine. Nelson Berkwich (University of North Carolina) then came in and pitched the next two innings and did not allow a run. Kade Shatwell (Oklahoma State University) pitched the eighth and gave up one run and struck out two batters. Caleb Leys (University of Maine) pitched a scoreless ninth.

With the loss, the Gulls drop to 20-5 on the season. The win propels the Mainers to a 12-12 record.

Newport will begin a two-game road trip on Saturday July 8th when they travel to Wakefield, RI to take on the Ocean State Waves at Old Mountain Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30