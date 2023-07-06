Celebrating the opening of the Book as Muse: Language & Image exhibit, musician Fausto Palma returns to the Jamestown Arts Center galleries for a free live musical performance during Gallery Night, Thursday, July 13 from 6–8pm.

At the event, Fausto Palma will play the ud, an 11-string Turkish guitar, and Indian raga on the acoustic guitar, including new material written after the birth of his daughter. Visitors are welcome to drop in any time between 6–8pm and experience the exhibition, enjoy refreshments, and mingle with local exhibiting artists.

Fausto’s band, Petra, has recorded more than ten albums, and has played in international festivals and concert halls throughout Mexico. Musical styles range from Indian classical music to Middle Eastern folk, as well as psychedelic rock, jazz and blues.

Executive Director Maureen Coleman offers, “Fausto Palma is a classical guitar virtuoso who is returning from Mexico to share all new, original material. It’s such a treat to see him perform on traditional instruments that we rarely have the opportunity to hear–an excellent way to experience the Book as Muse exhibition.”

The Book as Muse: Language & Image exhibition examines ten artists whose practice has a notable literary influence and will be exhibited alongside historic works, showcasing the legacy, range, and creative unions between art and the written word. The exhibit features Nick Benson, Lesley Dill, Karin Gielen, Joan Hall, Andy Li, Rupert Nesbitt, Toby Sisson, Buzz Spector, Coral Woodbury, and Jo Yarrington, and is curated by Jeff Foye and Danielle Ogden.

More on Fausto Palma

Fausto Palma is an interpreter of guitar, ud, sarangi (a 39-string violin from North India), and is a composer and arranger. He began his musical studies at ENA in Havana, Cuba in 1997, followed by the Conservatory of Music in Mexico City and in Egypt at The Opera of Cairo. Palma completed his formal studies at the Rotterdam Conservatory in Holland and in New Delhi, India. He has been the creator of multiple musical projects such as Assalam, Zikam, Strictly Personal, and The Fausto Palma Ensemble as well as worked on award-winning art films and television series such as Babel by Alejandro González Iñárritu and several films by Pedro Gonzales Rubio. Since 2005, his band Petra has produced and recorded more than ten albums; his latest trilogy of concept albums was released in 2021.

At a Glance:

WHAT: Gallery Night to celebrate “Book as Muse” new exhibit at JAC with Musician Fausto Palma

WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 6-8 pm

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown

ADMISSION: Free admission. Refreshments available.

ADD’L INFO: https://www. jamestownartcenter.org/events/ gallery

About the Jamestown Arts Center:

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multidisciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theater, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming, including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award-winning architects Estes/Twombly. The JAC has won five of Rhode Island Monthly’s “Best of Rhode Island” awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org

