The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening several beaches because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
- Lincoln Woods, Lincoln
- City Park Beach, Warwick
- Conimicut Beach, Warwick
- Oakland Beach, Warwick
- Third Beach, Middletown
- Peabody’s Beach, Middletown
- Sandy Point Beach, Portsmouth
- Warren Town Beach, Warren
- Camp Ruggles, Chepachet
- Marion Irons, Glocester
- Camp Watchaug, Charlestown
In addition, RIDOH is recommending the closure of Kinston’s Camp in Kingston for swimming.
2023 Beach Season Closures
|Beach
|City/Town
|Closed On
|Re-Opened
|Number of Days Closed
|Ginny-B Campground
|Foster
|7/19/2023
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|City Park Beach
|Warwick
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Goddard State Park Beach
|Warwick
|7/18/2023
|7/19/2023
|1
|Barrington Town Beach
|Barrington
|7/18/2023
|7/19/2023
|1
|Warren Town Beach
|Warren
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Sandy Point Beach
|Portsmouth
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Peabody’s Beach
|Middletown
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Third Beach
|Middletown
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Lincoln Woods Beach
|Lincoln
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Marion Irons
|Glocester
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Camp Ruggles
|Scituate
|7/18/2023
|7/20/2023
|2
|Harmony Hill School
|Chepachet
|7/18/2023
|Burlingame State Park Picnic Area
|Charlestown
|7/14/2023
|Kent County YCMA
|Warwick
|7/13/2023
|Briar Point Beach
|Coventry
|7/12/2023
|Hope Community Service Pond Beach
|Scituate
|7/12/2023
|Georgiaville Pond Beach
|Smithfield
|7/12/2023
|Closed due to Cyanobacteria
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|7/11/2023
|7/13/2023
|2
|Scarborough North State Beach
|Narragansett
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Goddard State Park Beach
|East Greenwich
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|7/6/2023
|7/13/2023
|7
|Warren Town Beach
|Warren
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Camp Watchaug
|Charlestown
|7/6/2023
|7/20/2023
|14
|Kingston’s Camp
|South Kingstown
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Camp Hoffman
|South Kingstown
|7/6/2023
|Sandy Point Beach
|Portsmouth
|7/6/2023
|7/8/2023
|2
|Third Beach
|Middletown
|6/29/2023
|6/30/2023
|1
|Peabody’s Beach
|Middletown
|6/29/2023
|7/1/2023
|2
|Sandy Point Beach
|Portsmouth
|6/29/2023
|7/1/2023
|2
|City Park Beach
|Warwick
|6/29/2023
|7/6/2023
|7
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|6/29/2023
|7/6/2023
|7
|Kent County YCMA
|Warwick
|6/29/2023
|7/8/2023
|9
|Slack’s Pond Beach
|Smithfield
|6/28/2023
|6/30/2023
|2
|Ginny-B Campground
|Foster
|6/28/2023
|7/14/2023
|15
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|6/20/2023
|6/22/2023
|2
|Conimicut Beach
|Warwick
|6/20/2023
|6/27/2023
|7
|Gooseberry Beach
|Newport
|6/7/2023
|6/9/2023
|2
|King Park
|Newport
|6/7/2023
|6/9/2023
|2
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|6/2/2023
|6/8/2023
|6
|Bonnet Shores Beach Club
|Narragansett
|6/1/2023
|6/5/2023
|4
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
