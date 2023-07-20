Photo Credit: Peabody's Beach

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening several beaches because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

  • Lincoln Woods, Lincoln
  • City Park Beach, Warwick
  • Conimicut Beach, Warwick
  • Oakland Beach, Warwick
  • Third Beach, Middletown
  • Peabody’s Beach, Middletown
  • Sandy Point Beach, Portsmouth
  • Warren Town Beach, Warren
  • Camp Ruggles, Chepachet
  • Marion Irons, Glocester
  • Camp Watchaug, Charlestown

In addition, RIDOH is recommending the closure of Kinston’s Camp in Kingston for swimming.

2023 Beach Season Closures

BeachCity/TownClosed OnRe-OpenedNumber of Days Closed
Ginny-B CampgroundFoster7/19/2023  
Oakland BeachWarwick7/18/20237/20/20232
City Park BeachWarwick7/18/20237/20/20232
Conimicut BeachWarwick7/18/20237/20/20232
Goddard State Park BeachWarwick7/18/20237/19/20231
Barrington Town BeachBarrington7/18/20237/19/20231
Warren Town BeachWarren7/18/20237/20/20232
Sandy Point BeachPortsmouth7/18/20237/20/20232
Peabody’s BeachMiddletown7/18/20237/20/20232
Third BeachMiddletown7/18/20237/20/20232
Lincoln Woods BeachLincoln7/18/20237/20/20232
Marion IronsGlocester7/18/20237/20/20232
Camp RugglesScituate7/18/20237/20/20232
Harmony Hill SchoolChepachet7/18/2023  
Burlingame State Park Picnic AreaCharlestown7/14/2023  
Kent County YCMAWarwick7/13/2023  
Briar Point BeachCoventry7/12/2023  
Hope Community Service Pond BeachScituate7/12/2023  
Georgiaville Pond BeachSmithfield7/12/2023Closed due to Cyanobacteria 
Conimicut BeachWarwick7/11/20237/13/20232
Scarborough North State BeachNarragansett7/6/20237/8/20232
Goddard State Park BeachEast Greenwich7/6/20237/8/20232
Oakland BeachWarwick7/6/20237/13/20237
Warren Town BeachWarren7/6/20237/8/20232
Camp WatchaugCharlestown7/6/20237/20/202314
Kingston’s CampSouth Kingstown7/6/20237/8/20232
Camp HoffmanSouth Kingstown7/6/2023  
Sandy Point BeachPortsmouth7/6/20237/8/20232
Third BeachMiddletown6/29/20236/30/20231
Peabody’s BeachMiddletown6/29/20237/1/20232
Sandy Point BeachPortsmouth6/29/20237/1/20232
City Park BeachWarwick6/29/20237/6/20237
Conimicut BeachWarwick6/29/20237/6/20237
Kent County YCMAWarwick6/29/20237/8/20239
Slack’s Pond BeachSmithfield6/28/20236/30/20232
Ginny-B CampgroundFoster6/28/20237/14/202315
Oakland BeachWarwick6/20/20236/22/20232
Conimicut BeachWarwick6/20/20236/27/20237
Gooseberry BeachNewport6/7/20236/9/20232
King ParkNewport6/7/20236/9/20232
Oakland BeachWarwick6/2/20236/8/20236
Bonnet Shores Beach ClubNarragansett6/1/20236/5/20234

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.

