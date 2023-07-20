The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening several beaches because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

Lincoln Woods, Lincoln

City Park Beach, Warwick

Conimicut Beach, Warwick

Oakland Beach, Warwick

Third Beach, Middletown

Peabody’s Beach, Middletown

Sandy Point Beach, Portsmouth

Warren Town Beach, Warren

Camp Ruggles, Chepachet

Marion Irons, Glocester

Camp Watchaug, Charlestown

In addition, RIDOH is recommending the closure of Kinston’s Camp in Kingston for swimming.

2023 Beach Season Closures

[Click table headers to sort that column]

Beach City/Town Closed On Re-Opened Number of Days Closed Ginny-B Campground Foster 7/19/2023 Oakland Beach Warwick 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 City Park Beach Warwick 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Conimicut Beach Warwick 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Goddard State Park Beach Warwick 7/18/2023 7/19/2023 1 Barrington Town Beach Barrington 7/18/2023 7/19/2023 1 Warren Town Beach Warren 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Sandy Point Beach Portsmouth 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Peabody’s Beach Middletown 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Third Beach Middletown 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Lincoln Woods Beach Lincoln 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Marion Irons Glocester 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Camp Ruggles Scituate 7/18/2023 7/20/2023 2 Harmony Hill School Chepachet 7/18/2023 Burlingame State Park Picnic Area Charlestown 7/14/2023 Kent County YCMA Warwick 7/13/2023 Briar Point Beach Coventry 7/12/2023 Hope Community Service Pond Beach Scituate 7/12/2023 Georgiaville Pond Beach Smithfield 7/12/2023 Closed due to Cyanobacteria Conimicut Beach Warwick 7/11/2023 7/13/2023 2 Scarborough North State Beach Narragansett 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Goddard State Park Beach East Greenwich 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Oakland Beach Warwick 7/6/2023 7/13/2023 7 Warren Town Beach Warren 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Camp Watchaug Charlestown 7/6/2023 7/20/2023 14 Kingston’s Camp South Kingstown 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Camp Hoffman South Kingstown 7/6/2023 Sandy Point Beach Portsmouth 7/6/2023 7/8/2023 2 Third Beach Middletown 6/29/2023 6/30/2023 1 Peabody’s Beach Middletown 6/29/2023 7/1/2023 2 Sandy Point Beach Portsmouth 6/29/2023 7/1/2023 2 City Park Beach Warwick 6/29/2023 7/6/2023 7 Conimicut Beach Warwick 6/29/2023 7/6/2023 7 Kent County YCMA Warwick 6/29/2023 7/8/2023 9 Slack’s Pond Beach Smithfield 6/28/2023 6/30/2023 2 Ginny-B Campground Foster 6/28/2023 7/14/2023 15 Oakland Beach Warwick 6/20/2023 6/22/2023 2 Conimicut Beach Warwick 6/20/2023 6/27/2023 7 Gooseberry Beach Newport 6/7/2023 6/9/2023 2 King Park Newport 6/7/2023 6/9/2023 2 Oakland Beach Warwick 6/2/2023 6/8/2023 6 Bonnet Shores Beach Club Narragansett 6/1/2023 6/5/2023 4

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.

