Longtime fans were on their feet for a high-energy show at the Providence Performing Arts Center on a warm Tuesday night in mid-July when 90s rockers Counting Crows and openers Dashboard Confessional took the PVD stage. Both bands rocked the house with their hits and more and shared the stage for a pair of encores, certainly a solid evening of rock and roll.

Don’t blink, but Counting Crows are about to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their award-winning release August and Everything After, which led to the MTV award-winning favorite “Mr. Jones.” Behind the talented songwriting and vocals of lead singer Adam Duritz, the Crows worked their way through most of their hits, along with several crowd-pleasing deep cuts.

The band mixed things up with a funky version of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi,” an epic sing-a-long take of “Round Here,” and some great storytelling on “Bobby and the Rat King.” With Duritz jumping in on keys, “A Long December” was a fitting set closer, another fine example of a great story song. Encores included a pair with Dashboard Confessional, “So Long, So Long,” and “Hanginaround,” before the finale, “Holiday in Spain.” Check out the complete setlist here.

Duritz shared some memories of playing in Providence, enjoying a Dels and tequila, memorable shows at the University of Rhode Island, and hanging around with old friends from the Mt. Saint Charles hockey team. A little older, and a lot grayer, this was a satisfying show, a great night of music downtown.

Behind lead vocalist Chris Carrabba, Dashboard Confessional drove hard through an hour-long set, making it feel more like a co-bill, rather than an opening set. The Florida-based emo band, who lean a little more alternative than straight-ahead rock, was tight on fan favorites including “Don’t Wait,” “Vindicated,” and set closer “Hands Down.”

Check out some photos of the evening from WUN Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams below. Click here for the complete schedule of shows coming to PPAC.

