Global superstar Beyoncé will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2018 when she takes the stage in Foxborough this Tuesday, August 1.

The record-breaking, 32-time GRAMMY winner will perform at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution for the fourth time in her career as part of her Renaissance World Tour, her first solo tour in over six years. The show will start at 8:00 p.m., with parking lots scheduled to open at 4:00 p.m. and gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Please note: there is no opening act, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. As the venue prepares for Beyoncé, Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind fans attending the shows of important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.

ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAVEL TO GILLETTE STADIUM

Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days. NOTE: The concert will coincide with weekday commuter traffic, so please plan accordingly. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the show. Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

PARKING

Stadium lots will open for parking at 4:00 p.m. Gillette Stadium offers general parking for all ticket holders. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket. A parking pass is not required for general parking. For ticketholders wishing to park on the stadium side of Route 1, prepaid parking passes are available for $50. In order to purchase a prepaid parking pass, ticketholders must use the same email address that their event tickets are associated with. Ticketholders may only purchase one prepaid parking pass per account per event. Please note that prepaid parking passes are limited and are subject to availability. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively, and is included in the price of the event ticket.ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south. For more parking information, visit gillettestadium.com/parking/.

ENTRANCES

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster Gates for this event, and fans with field seats should enter via the Enel Plaza only. ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east and Bank of America Gate on the west. Gillette Stadium provides two dedicated ADA Elevators for guests needing additional accommodations and requiring elevator access: one on the east side of the stadium at the Ticketmaster Gate, and one on the west side of the stadium at the W1 entrance. Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3 or W4 entrances. A full stadium map and seating chart is available at gillettestadium.com/general- seating-chart/ .

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending the concert are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”. Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Per stadium and artist management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Polaroid cameras and portable phones chargers are permitted. Signs are permitted but they cannot be larger than 11” x 17”. Lights and battery packs are not permitted on signage, clothing or any other objects. Stadium and artist management reserve the right to prohibit signs or banners due to message content. For more information on prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

TICKETING

Tickets are digital and accessible via mobile device. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium app which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arriving at the stadium gates to beat busy network connections and for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at gillettestadium.com/tickets/ mobile/ .

Ticketmaster is the official ticket vendor for all Gillette Stadium events. Gillette Stadium officials want to remind fans that all tickets purchased through secondary markets are at risk of being invalid counterfeit tickets. If fans are not purchasing tickets through an authorized seller, they should ensure they are purchasing tickets via a website/person(s) they trust. The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office is unable to confirm the validity of tickets prior to entry into the stadium on the specific event date.For more ticketing information, visit gillettestadium.com/tickets/.

SPECIAL EVENT TRAIN SERVICE

The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis are providing round-trip, special event train service from Boston for the show. Please note: Tickets for this Boston special event train are sold out. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the show via the Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the show via the special event train without a corresponding special event train ticket. The last Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the concert.

Any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the trains. Additionally, no personal items may be left on the trains during the concert. For more information on the trains to Gillette Stadium, visit mbta.com/destinations/ gillette-stadium .

South Station Train Schedule to

Gillette Stadium for Tuesday, August 1

South Station: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 5:15 PM

Back Bay: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 5:20 PM

Dedham Corp: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 5:40 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 6:15 PM

NOTE: The train will depart from Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the concert.

DESIGNATED RIDESHARE LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Concertgoers can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service’s mobile app. Please note that Gillette Stadium makes no representation about the availability, cost, or quality of any rideshare, taxi or limousine service. The companies and individuals that operate these services are solely responsible for providing these services. Gillette Stadium officials recommend that guests contact these companies and individuals in advance of an event to confirm that the services will be available or have a secondary plan for a safe ride home.

TAXI STAND LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of the concert. Please note that taxis are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

GILLETTE STADIUM IS A CASHLESS VENUE

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

STADUM RENOVATIONS

In January 2022, construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 began in the north end of the stadium. As part of these renovations, the main ticket office is closed and satellite ticket office locations are in a dedicated trailer in the north end of Lot 5 on the east side, and in a dedicated trailer outside of the W3 entrance near the CVS Health Gate on the west.

GUEST SERVICES

Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100- and 300-level concourses by Sections 109, 131, 309 and 331 for all stadium events.

GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE

For immediate assistance during an event, please contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. For anonymous assistance during an event for behavioral or conduct related matters, please send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text the issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.

WEATHER ADVISORY

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue; therefore all concerts are rain or shine events. Stadium management always works closely with the artist, tour and local public safety officials to ensure the safety of all guests. If public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions regarding sheltering options until the concert is able to resume.

ABOUT BEYONCÉ’S RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour marks the global superstar’s first solo tour in over six years. The tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, continuing with several stops throughout Europe and across North America before concluding in Kansas City on Oct. 1. For additional information, visit tour.beyonce.com.

2023 GILLETTE STADIUM CONCERT SERIES PRESENTED BY DUNKIN’

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin’ features a venue-record 12 total concerts, which continues with Beyoncé’s return to Gillette Stadium on August 1. The upcoming lineup can be found below:

2023 GILLETTE STADIUM CONCERT SERIES PRESENTED BY DUNKIN’

DATE EVENT TIME

Aug. 1 Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 8:00 p.m.

Aug. 24 & Aug. 26* Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 Tour 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 28* Karol G Mañana Será Bonito Stadium Tour 7:00 p.m.

*Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT GILLETTE STADIUM

Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Mass., is New England’s premier sports and entertainment venue. The 64,628-seat stadium is the full-time home of the NFL’s six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, the home field of the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and one of the world’s top grossing concert venues, according to Billboard and Pollstar. Gillette Stadium has also hosted several notable sporting events including the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, international soccer matches, NCAA athletics, professional lacrosse, motor sports and the Massachusetts high school football state championships, and will host the 2023 Army-Navy Game and FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 matches. Additionally, Gillette Stadium served as the northeast’s first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site. The site, operated by CIC Health, administered more than 610,000 vaccinations over 148 days of operation in early 2021. For more information, visit www.GilletteStadium.com or follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.