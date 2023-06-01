Tommy Paul, one of three Americans currently ranked in the top 20 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, has committed to play at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open this July. At No. 17 in the world, Paul is in the midst of a breakout season after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.

“We are excited to have Tommy as our first commitment to the Infosys Hall of Fame Open field for 2023,” said Tournament Director Brewer Rowe in a statement. “Tommy is certainly a player on the rise, and in the midst of his best season so far on the ATP Tour. We can’t wait to welcome him to Newport for the first time.”

Paul’s career-best run at a Grand Slam occurred this past January, when he became the first American man to reach the semifinals at the Australian Open since Hall of Famer Andy Roddick in 2009. His five victories down under included two five-set thrillers before falling to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Paul reached the Round of 16 at both Indian Wells and Miami, and was a finalist at Acapulco in March.

“I’m looking forward to competing at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open,” said Paul. “The International Tennis Hall of Fame is a legendary grass court venue, and it will be great to experience Newport’s history to kick off my U.S. swing.”

Paul reentered the top 20 in April, after defeating Taylor Fritz in Acapulco for his fifth career win over a top-five player. This week at Roland-Garros, Paul is the 16 seed, and defeated Dominic Stricker in the first round, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The full Infosys Hall of Fame Open player field will be announced mid-June and feature top international talent from around the ATP Tour in singles and doubles.

Tickets on Sale Now!

Infosys Hall of Fame Open tickets can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053.

Ticket options include individual session tickets, starting at $40 for adults, and series tickets starting at $370, which include access to the same seats for all seven days of the tournament. All ticketed fans will receive complimentary access to the museum all day, including daily guided tours, and access to the fan village, Sipsmith Lawn, and on-site vendors.