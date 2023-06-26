The following is a list of library programs adults can enjoy in July. Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

One-on-One Tech Help

Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about computers, mobile devices, library services, and more! We can also help people who have never used a computer before. To make an appointment, simply call Kristin at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or book a slot on our website. We also offer drop-in sessions on Saturday, July 8th and 22nd, for quick troubleshooting. Please check our website for drop-in hours.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are still learning or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Mondays, July 3rd and 31st, 6:00-7:00pm

Crochet Club

The Crochet Club is now also open to adults! Join Jordyn in the Teen Room as we learn to crochet. We’ll be meeting every other Monday to work on crochet projects. All skill levels welcome! Space is limited; registration is required.



Monday, July 3rd, 6:30-7:30pm

Monthly Poetry Workshop

Beginning and intermediate poets will learn how to increase your chances of getting published, prepare a superior poetry submission, develop your poetry’s power, use the internet to help your poetry, avoid common poetic mistakes, move an audience with your poem, and develop different forms of poetry. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, July 5th, 6:00-8:00pm

Crafters Circle

Knitters, quilters, and crafters – whatever you make, come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Saturday, July 8th, 10:00am-12:00pm

Sakonnet Writers Group

This is a drop-in, prompt-driven writing group that supports writers of all levels. Our definition of writer: If you can put words to paper or keyboard, then you are a writer! We all have stories, opinions, and unique points of view. Writers share them by crafting stories, poems, comics, memoirs, and a dozen other mediums! Membership is free, open to the public, and is appropriate for writers aged 18 and older. We look forward to sharing stories with you!

Saturday, July 8th, 10:00am-1:00pm

Ditch Your E-Waste with Indie Cycle

Safely and securely dispose of all your used, broken, or unwanted electronics for free at the Tiverton Public Library! Indie Cycle will be parked outside the library to help you responsibly recycle your electronic waste. Visit the Library or Indie Cycle web site to learn more about what can and cannot be e-cycled.

Monday, July 10th, 12:30pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading Borrowed Crime by Laurie Cass. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Café.

Tuesday, July 11th, 3:30-5:30pm

Find Your Voice with Acrylics

In this special 2-hour session, local artist John Irwin will show you a meditative process using pencils and acrylic paints to create an abstract painting that expresses YOUR creative voice.

All materials will be supplied. Registration is required.

Friday, July 14th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, July 19, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Monday, July 17th, 1:00-2:00pm

YA for Adults Book Group

This month, the group will meet in the Teen Room to discuss Switch by A.S. King. Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out. All are welcome!

Wednesday, July 19th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Friday, July 21st, 3:30-4:30pm

CreaTIV Craft: Kindness Rocks

This summer’s theme is “Find Your Voice.” This month, we will use our voices to decorate rocks and write notes of kindness that we can share with neighbors. Space and materials are limited; registration is required.

Tuesday, July 25th, 7:00pm

Summer Photography Club: Find Your Voice

Calling all photographers. Take part in our Summer Photography Club. Use your smartphone or camera to capture photographs, based on our themes. Themes are Tiverton’s Most Beautiful and Love My Library. Join us for chat/critique sessions on Tuesday, July 25th, 7:00pm. Tell us what kind of camera/phone you used and what inspired you to shoot. Visit our website for more details!

Wednesday, July 26th, 6:00-8:00pm

Movie Night: Florence Foster Jenkins

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This month, we will watch Florence Foster Jenkins (2016; Rated PG-13; 1h, 51m), the story of a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer, despite having a terrible singing voice.

Saturday, July 29th, 2:30-3:30pm

Draw Like a Librarian with Jason Eckhardt

Join artist and Tiverton library assistant Jason Eckhardt for a quick course on how to draw—and love it! Jason will explain the hows and whys of seeing, framing, shading, and more. A kit, including pencil, eraser, and drawing book will be provided for each participant. Space is limited; registration is required.

Monday, July 31st, 6:30-7:30pm

Living Literature Presents: Phenomenal Women

Living Literature presents Phenomenal Women, a 45-minute, two-person readers theater-style medley of poetry, prose, and history that celebrates women. For this program, we showcase some of our favorite pieces from the 19th Amendment, Mothers & Daughters, and Pearls & Politics programs, celebrating women’s voices, both past and present, who inspire us!

