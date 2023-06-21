By Matt Sheley, Town of Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JUNE 20, 2023) – Barbara A. VonVillas is back on the Town Council.

During a brief ceremony Monday night in Town Hall, VonVillas was appointed to fill the seventh seat on the town’s top elected body.

The longtime councilwoman was named to take over the vacancy created by the loss of Councilwoman M. Theresa Santos, who passed late last month.

After being sworn into office by Town Clerk Wendy J.W. Marshall, VonVillas kept her comments short and sweet.

“I’m happy to be back and it’s business as usual,” VonVillas said, getting smiles and laughs from her colleagues.

Like the rest of the council, VonVillas faces a number of significant issues moving forward, led by plans to pursue a new middle-high school at a Nov. 7 special election.

If approved by voters, the combined school would be built on the former Starlight Drive-In property just north of Gaudet Middle School.

The way the proposed structure was laid out, it would keep students grades 6-8 in one wing of the school, with grades 9-12 completely separate in another.

There’s also the town’s continued efforts to grow its catalogue of affordable housing, redevelopment of the West Main Road corridor between Coddington Highway and Valley Road, improving the atmosphere for businesses and related issues.

Based on his read, council President Paul M. Rodrigues said there was no one more qualified to serve on the council, although the moment was bittersweet.

“Obviously Barbara, it’s nice to have you back, even though under the circumstances it’s a little bit difficult,” Rodrigues said.

Under Town Charter section 209, it’s up to the council itself to determine who fills a vacancy. Using past practice as a guide, the council has asked the next highest vote getter in the most recent election if he/she is interested in coming on board.

In the November 2022 election, incumbent Councilman Dennis Turano won the last seat on the council by 11 votes over VonVillas.

Like the remainder of the council, VonVillas’ term expires in November 2024 after the next regular election.

Rodrigues reiterated that because of her experience and track record, VonVillas would again be an excellent council member.

“As much as we’ll all miss Theresa and her contributions and everything she did for the town, you also have done a lot,” Rodrigues said to VonVillas. “It gives us the opportunity to hit the ground running.”

If he knew his former teacher at all, Rodrigues said he had no doubt VonVillas was staying up to speed on everything with the town even though she wasn’t on the council.

“There’s no learning curve there,” Rodrigues said. “I know that — and this is my own opinion and maybe I’m wrong — but you were kind of keeping tabs on us…You give us experience you can’t just walk off the street and get from anybody. We’re very grateful, we’re lucky to have you and we welcome you with open arms and open thoughts and minds.”