The buyers were represented by Ellie Wickes and Liz Kinnane of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, and James Holland of T.L. Holland Agency represented the sellers.
With two separate lots totaling 2.25 acres in Chace Point, this property enjoys unobstructed ocean views and deeded beach access.
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest land sale in Little Compton since March 2021. Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented both buyer and seller in that 2021 highest sale.
“We were pleased to secure this exceptional property for our clients significantly under asking price,” said Ellie Wickes in a statement.
“Our clients are thrilled to build their dream beach home here, and are sure to enjoy the incredible views and location for many years to come,” said Liz Kinnane in a statement.
The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.
The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles expects to roll out a mobile DMV office to replace two permanent part-time branch offices that have been closed for three years, according to the division’s director, Bud Craddock.
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at a Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
A renowned Titanic expert, a world-record holding adventurer, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and the CEO of the company leading an expedition to the world’s most famous shipwreck are facing critical danger aboard a small submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.