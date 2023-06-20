Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 19-21 Beach Drive in Little Compton. The property recently sold for $1,800,000.

The buyers were represented by Ellie Wickes and Liz Kinnane of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, and James Holland of T.L. Holland Agency represented the sellers.

With two separate lots totaling 2.25 acres in Chace Point, this property enjoys unobstructed ocean views and deeded beach access.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest land sale in Little Compton since March 2021. Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented both buyer and seller in that 2021 highest sale.

“We were pleased to secure this exceptional property for our clients significantly under asking price,” said Ellie Wickes in a statement.

“Our clients are thrilled to build their dream beach home here, and are sure to enjoy the incredible views and location for many years to come,” said Liz Kinnane in a statement.